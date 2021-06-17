Swimming has long been the medal-winning backbone of the country, which claimed 10 in the pool at the 2016 Games in Rio, matching its feat from London four years earlier.

Adelaide: Australia will take a 35-strong swim team to Tokyo for next month's Olympics following six-day trials that witnessed a world record, four new Commonwealth marks and a host of national bests.

Swimming has long been the medal-winning backbone of the country, which claimed 10 in the pool at the 2016 Games in Rio, matching its feat from London four years earlier.

But those performances were down on the 20 won at Beijing in 2008 and hopes are high the team can edge back towards those lofty heights next month.

They head to Japan with some serious gold medal contenders, led by Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon, with defending 100m champion Kyle Chalmers spearheading the men's side.

The squad boasts 21 debutants, but also Emily Seebohm and Cate Campbell who join former great Leisel Jones as the only Australian swimmers to ever make four Olympics.

"I've been really pleased with the performances this week," said head coach Rohan Taylor.

"I feel we have a strong team, and I'm particularly pleased with the strength of our relays, it shows the fantastic depth in this squad.

"We have a big five weeks ahead of us," he added. "Now it's about preparing our athletes for what they'll experience and get them ready to perform on the biggest stage in the world in Tokyo."

Women;

50m Freestyle: Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell

100m Freestyle: Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell

200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon

400m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Tamsin Cook

800m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Kiah Melverton

1,500m Freestyle: Maddie Gough, Kiah Melverton

100m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Emily Seebohm

200m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Emily Seebohm

100m Butterfly: Emma McKeon

200m Butterfly: Brianna Throssell

100m Breaststroke: Chelsea Hodges, Jessica Hansen

200m Breaststroke: Jenna Strauch, Abbey Harkin

200m Individual Medley: Kaylee McKeown

4x100m Free Relay: Bronte Campbell, Mollie O'Callaghan, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale, Meg Harris

4x200m Free Relay: Bronte Campbell, Mollie O'Callaghan, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale, Meg Harris

Men:

100m Freestyle: Kyle Chalmers, Matthew Temple

200m Freestyle: Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington

400m Freestyle: Elijah Winnington, Jack McLoughlin

800m Freestyle: Jack McLoughlin

1,500m Freestyle: Jack McLoughlin

100m Backstroke: Mitch Larkin

200m Backstroke: Tristan Hollard

100m Butterfly: Matthew Temple, David Morgan

200m Butterfly: Matthew Temple, David Morgan

200m Breaststroke: Zac Stubblety-Cook

200m Individual Medley: Mitch Larkin

400m Individual Medley: Brendon Smith, Lee See-Bom

4x100m Free Relay: Issac Cooper, Alexander Graham, Mack Horton, Zac Incerti

4x200m Free Relay: Thomas Neil, Cam McEvoy, Matthew Wilson