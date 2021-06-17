Tokyo Olympics 2020: Australia to take 35-strong squad of swimmers after impressive showing at trials
Swimming has long been the medal-winning backbone of the country, which claimed 10 in the pool at the 2016 Games in Rio, matching its feat from London four years earlier.
Adelaide: Australia will take a 35-strong swim team to Tokyo for next month's Olympics following six-day trials that witnessed a world record, four new Commonwealth marks and a host of national bests.
But those performances were down on the 20 won at Beijing in 2008 and hopes are high the team can edge back towards those lofty heights next month.
They head to Japan with some serious gold medal contenders, led by Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon, with defending 100m champion Kyle Chalmers spearheading the men's side.
The squad boasts 21 debutants, but also Emily Seebohm and Cate Campbell who join former great Leisel Jones as the only Australian swimmers to ever make four Olympics.
"I've been really pleased with the performances this week," said head coach Rohan Taylor.
"I feel we have a strong team, and I'm particularly pleased with the strength of our relays, it shows the fantastic depth in this squad.
"We have a big five weeks ahead of us," he added. "Now it's about preparing our athletes for what they'll experience and get them ready to perform on the biggest stage in the world in Tokyo."
Women;
50m Freestyle: Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell
100m Freestyle: Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell
200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon
400m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Tamsin Cook
800m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Kiah Melverton
1,500m Freestyle: Maddie Gough, Kiah Melverton
100m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Emily Seebohm
200m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Emily Seebohm
100m Butterfly: Emma McKeon
200m Butterfly: Brianna Throssell
100m Breaststroke: Chelsea Hodges, Jessica Hansen
200m Breaststroke: Jenna Strauch, Abbey Harkin
200m Individual Medley: Kaylee McKeown
4x100m Free Relay: Bronte Campbell, Mollie O'Callaghan, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale, Meg Harris
4x200m Free Relay: Bronte Campbell, Mollie O'Callaghan, Madison Wilson, Leah Neale, Meg Harris
Men:
100m Freestyle: Kyle Chalmers, Matthew Temple
200m Freestyle: Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington
400m Freestyle: Elijah Winnington, Jack McLoughlin
800m Freestyle: Jack McLoughlin
1,500m Freestyle: Jack McLoughlin
100m Backstroke: Mitch Larkin
200m Backstroke: Tristan Hollard
100m Butterfly: Matthew Temple, David Morgan
200m Butterfly: Matthew Temple, David Morgan
200m Breaststroke: Zac Stubblety-Cook
200m Individual Medley: Mitch Larkin
400m Individual Medley: Brendon Smith, Lee See-Bom
4x100m Free Relay: Issac Cooper, Alexander Graham, Mack Horton, Zac Incerti
4x200m Free Relay: Thomas Neil, Cam McEvoy, Matthew Wilson
