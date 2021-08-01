Tokyo Olympics 2020: Artem Dolgopyat wins Israel's second-ever gold at Games
Gal Fridman won Israel's first gold in men’s sailboard at the 2004 Athens Games
Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first-ever Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics. Dolgopyat captured gold in the men’s floor exercise by edging Rayderley Zapata of Spain on a tiebreak.
Dolgopyat and Zapata were both awarded a score of 14.933 during the event finals. They both had matching execution scores during their routines. Dolgopyat earned the gold because his set was slightly more difficult than Zapata’s.
Xiao Ruoteng of China earned the bronze for his third medal in Tokyo. Xiao took silver in the men’s all-around and won a bronze during the team event last week.
The gold medal is just the second for Israel in any Olympic event. Gal Fridman won a gold in men’s sailboard at the 2004 Athens Games.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: US reserve gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Games
The gymnast was named by her father as 18-year-old Kara Eaker who is in Japan as a reserve on the squad led by superstar Simone Biles.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles' struggles may inspire wider change around mental health
The superstar American gymnast Biles on Tuesday stunned the Tokyo Olympics when she pulled out of the women's team final, saying: "I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and my well-being."
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles withdraws from floor final, says USA Gymnastics
Biles won gold in the event in Rio de Janeiro and was placed second in qualifying last week. Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in Monday’s finals.