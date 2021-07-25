Jat and Singh were fourth after the first 500m and 1000m but picked up pace in the next 1000m to maintain a third place.

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after clocking 6:51.36 in the repechage round. Their timing ensured they took the third and final spot at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the second repechage.

Jat and Singh were fourth after the first 500m and 1000m but picked up pace in the next 1000m to maintain a third place. They posted times of 1:38.94, 3:22.60, 5:05.95, 6:51.36 after every 500m to edge the Uzbekistan team of Shakhboz Kholmurzaev, Sobirjon Safaroliyev who lose their momentum.

The Spanish pair topped the times after the first 500m before the Poles took over and never let go of their lead.

The semifinals will be on 27 July.

(With inputs from PTI)