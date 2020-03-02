You are here:
Tokyo Olympics 2020: All contenders in my weight category are almost at an equal level, says Sakshi Malik

Sports Press Trust of India Mar 02, 2020 23:03:32 IST

  • Sakshi Malik will not be a part of the Indian contingent travelling for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

  • Sakshi, a bronze medallist at the Rio 2016 Olympics, lost to 18-year-old Sonam Malik in the trials.

  • Sonam had also beaten Sakshi in the trials for the Rome Ranking series and the Asian Championships.

Bengaluru: Indian wrestling star and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Monday said there was no specific challenge as such in her weight category and all contenders were strong.

File image of Sakshi Malik. Getty Images

Sakshi said her focus now was on the Olympic qualifiers.

"In my weight category, all contenders are strong. It is not like someone is a champion continuously. All are almost (at an) equal (level). There is no challenge as such that a particular wrestler or a country is strong," Sakshi said on the sidelines of a function organised by Herbalife and Inspire Institute of Sports, an initiative of JSW Group.

Speaking about the recent Asian Wrestling Championship 2020, Sakshi said: "Our girls performed very well and won three gold medals defeating Japanese wrestlers. Indian wrestlers are growing strong."

Sakshi will not be a part of the Indian contingent travelling for the Asian Olympic Qualifiers after losing to 18-year-old Sonam Malik in the trials last month.

Sonam had also downed Sakshi in the trials to select the team for the Rome Ranking series event and the recently-concluded Asian Championships.

 

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 23:03:32 IST

