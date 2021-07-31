Tokyo Olympics 2020: Adam Peaty-led British team smash world record to win 4x100m mixed medley relay gold
Britain's four-strong team of Kathleen Dawson, Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin touched in 3min 37.58sec to break the previous 3:38.41 mark set by China in Qingdao last year.
Adam Peaty's British team smashed the world record to win the inaugural Olympic 4x100m mixed medley relay gold on Saturday, outgunning China and Australia.
Britain's four-strong team of Kathleen Dawson, Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin touched in 3min 37.58sec to break the previous 3:38.41 mark set by China in Qingdao last year.
The Chinese were second in 3:38.86 and Australia third in 3:38.95. The Caeleb Dressel-led United States were relegated to fifth.
The mixed relay was one of three swimming events debuting in Japan along with the men's 800m freestyle and women's 1500m freestyle.
Teams comprised two women and two men, with each of the four swimmers allocated to one of the four traditional medley strokes -- backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle.
Britain chose to lead off with Dawson, up against American backstroke giant Ryan Murphy and Australia's Kaylee McKeown, who won the 200m individual title minutes earlier.
Peaty, who won 100m breaststroke gold in Tokyo, then took up the baton.
Guy swam a storming butterfly leg to hand over to Hopkin, who brought it home ahead of China's Yang Junxuan, Australian 100m freestyle champion Emma McKeon and a chasing Dressel.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Emotional Tom Daley pays tribute to late father after winning gold in synchronised 10m platform diving
Daley, 27, who revealed that he might have missed the Games after knee surgery, wiped away tears on the podium as he finally added gold to the bronzes he won at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hungary's Kristof Milak wins men's 200m butterfly gold, sets Games record
The 21-year-old Hungarian, who smashed Michael Phelps's world record in 2019, hit the wall in a new Olympic record time of 1min 51.25sec.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Favourites US Women thumped by Sweden while Dutch score 10 against Zambia in football
The US have won four of six Olympic titles since women's football was introduced to the programme in 1996, but suffered a heavy defeat by the same team that knocked them out on penalties in the quarter-finals in Rio.