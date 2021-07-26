Tokyo Olympics 2020: Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut, loses to World No 3 Manon Brunet 27-year-old Bhavani, the first fencer from the country to qualify for Olympics, began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.