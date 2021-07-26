Check out some photos from day three of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
The Indian athletes' action on day three of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 began with fencer Bhavani Devi taking on Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. While she outpowered the Tunisian 15-3 in the Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64, she went down fighting to France's Manon Brunet in the round that followed (7-15). AP
Australia's Ariarne Titmus beat swimming great Katie Ledecky to claim gold in the women's 400 metre freestyle swimming competition. She registered the second-fastest time in history of 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds. AP
India's Atanu Das in action on Monday. While Indian men's archery team beat Kazakhstan 6-2 to setup a quarterfinal clash against Republic of Korea, they faltered 0-6 in the last eight stage. AP
In table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal beat Portugal's Tiago Apolonia by four games to two, to reach the third round of the men's singles competition. Sharath will face China's Ma Long in the third round on Tuesday. AP
Sumit Nagal succumbed to a straight-set defeat to World No 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-1 in the men's singles second round. AFP
In the women's singles table tennis competition, Sutirtha Mukherjee was outplayed by Portugal's Fu Yu in the second round. She lost with scores of 3-11, 3-11, 5-11, 5-11. AP
India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in straight games to Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in their Group A game. Despite the loss, they stay second in the group with one match remaining. AP
Japan's Momiji Nishiya (Centre), Rayssa Leal of Brazil and Japan's Funa Nakayama, all teenagers, clinched gold, silver and bronze respectively in the women's street skateboarding finals. AP
Manika Batra was knocked out of the women's singles table tennis event following a loss to Sofia Polcanova of Austria. She lost by four games to none. Twitter @jswsports
Boxer Ashish Kumar was outplayed by Erbieke Tuoheta of China 0-5 in the men's middleweight preliminary round of 32 clash. AP
India's Sharmila Devi and Germany's Maike Schaunig in action during the teams' faceoff in the women's hockey Pool A clash. The Indians suffered 0-2 loss, which was their second straight defeat in the Olympics. AP