Tokyo Olympics 2020: A look back at how India's Games-bound athletes trained during lockdown last year
A look at how some of India's top athletes, who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics, trained to keep themselves sharp during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor continues impressive form with 21.10m throw
Toor, who booked an Olympic ticket on last Monday with a national record throw of 21.49m during the Indian Grand Prix 4, came up with a best effort of 21.10m to win the gold in the event.
Ryan Lochte's Olympic career likely over after 200m medley defeat at trials
"I still want to race," Lochte said. "As far as another Olympic trials, I don't know about that. I'll be 40. That would be pushing it."
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics 2020 to 'prolong career'
Rafael Nadal has announced he will not be playing at Wimbledon, which starts 28 June, and Tokyo Olympics, which get underway on 23 July.