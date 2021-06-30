Sports

A look at how some of India's top athletes, who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics, trained to keep themselves sharp during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year.

FP Sports June 30, 2021
During the lockdown, fencer Bhavani Devi, who will be the first Indian fencer ever to compete at an Olympics at at Tokyo 2020, created an imaginary opponent by placing her long kitbag on two bricks and then placing a mask on the bag. She would train on her rooftop in Chennai. Image courtesy: Bhavani Devi

During the lockdown, fencer Bhavani Devi, who will be the first Indian fencer ever to compete at an Olympics at at Tokyo 2020, created an imaginary opponent by placing her long kitbag on two bricks and then placing a mask on the bag. She would train on her rooftop in Chennai. Image courtesy: Bhavani Devi

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal created an obstacle course in her room to train and keep her ball control skills sharp. Image courtesy: Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by Rani Rampal

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar lined up five plastic chairs to jump over them to keep himself sharp during the lockdown. Image courtesy: Screengrab from video shared by JSW Sports

Divyansh Panwar's coach Deepak Kumar Dubey created a makeshift shooting range in his 3BKH flat in Faridabad for the rifle shooter, where he would take aim at a electronic target in a closet. Image courtesy: Screengrab from a video uploaded on Instagram by Deepak Kumar Dubey

Table tennis star Sathiyan Gnanasekaran trained during the lockdown by playing against the Amicus Prime Robot by Butterfly. Image courtesy: Screengrab from a video uploaded on Instagram by Sathiyan

Updated Date: June 30, 2021

