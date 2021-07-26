Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020: 27 July, Day 4 schedule of Indian athletes

Here's the full schedule of the various events involving Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on 27 July, Tuesday.

FP Sports July 26, 2021 21:01:59 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (in picture) went down against Indonesia's Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their second match at the Tokyo Olympics. AP

CA Bhavani scripted history for India by debuting in fencing for the country and managing to clear the first round as well. In table tennis, Sharath Kamal made sure India's campaign goes forward even if two female players were ousted on Monday.

Another exciting day awaits India at Olympics on Day 4. Let's take a look in what is in store for India fans.

Hockey

At 6.30 am, Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will play Spain in their Pool A contest. India kicked off the campaign with a nervy win against the New Zealanders but in the second group match Australians gave a 1-7 drubbing. India will aim to forget that result and bounce back strongly.

Badminton

At 8.30 am, men's doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play Great Britain's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

Sailing

From 8.30 am, sailors Vishnu Sarvanan and Nethra Kumanan will be in action in their Laser Radial events. It will go on till 10.30 am.

Boxing

At 10.57 am, Indian female boxer Lovlina Borgohain will take on Nadine Apetz of Germany in Women's Welterweight Round of 16.

Shooting

Shooting events will begin early morning but only the finals will be showed live on TV.

At 5.30 am, the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team qualifications will take place. India have two teams in this event. Pair of Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal, Abhishek Verma will take part in the qualifications. The bronze medal match is scheduled for 7.30 am and gold medal match at 8.30 pm.

At 9.45 am, the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team qualifications will be held. India have two teams in this event as well. Pair of Anjum Moudgil, Deepak Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar will take part in the qualifications. The bronze medal match is scheduled for 11.45 am and gold medal match at 12.22 pm.

Archery and Rowing events will not take place due to bad weather conditions/typhoon warning.

All timings in IST

START TIME (IST) SPORT EVENT
06:30 HOCKEY Men's Pool A
07:30 SHOOTING 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
08:07 SHOOTING 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
08:30 BADMINTON Men's Doubles Group Play Stage
08:30 TABLE TENNIS Men's Singles Round 3
08:35 SAILING Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 5
08:45 SAILING Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 4
09:35 SAILING Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 6
Followed by SAILING Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 5 & 6
10:57 BOXING Women's Welterweight R16
11:45 SHOOTING 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
12:22 SHOOTING 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

 

Updated Date: July 26, 2021 21:13:40 IST

