Tokyo Olympics 2020: 27 July, Day 4 schedule of Indian athletes
Here's the full schedule of the various events involving Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on 27 July, Tuesday.
CA Bhavani scripted history for India by debuting in fencing for the country and managing to clear the first round as well. In table tennis, Sharath Kamal made sure India's campaign goes forward even if two female players were ousted on Monday.
Another exciting day awaits India at Olympics on Day 4. Let's take a look in what is in store for India fans.
Hockey
At 6.30 am, Indian men's hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will play Spain in their Pool A contest. India kicked off the campaign with a nervy win against the New Zealanders but in the second group match Australians gave a 1-7 drubbing. India will aim to forget that result and bounce back strongly.
Badminton
At 8.30 am, men's doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play Great Britain's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.
Sailing
From 8.30 am, sailors Vishnu Sarvanan and Nethra Kumanan will be in action in their Laser Radial events. It will go on till 10.30 am.
Boxing
At 10.57 am, Indian female boxer Lovlina Borgohain will take on Nadine Apetz of Germany in Women's Welterweight Round of 16.
Shooting
Shooting events will begin early morning but only the finals will be showed live on TV.
At 5.30 am, the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team qualifications will take place. India have two teams in this event. Pair of Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal, Abhishek Verma will take part in the qualifications. The bronze medal match is scheduled for 7.30 am and gold medal match at 8.30 pm.
At 9.45 am, the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team qualifications will be held. India have two teams in this event as well. Pair of Anjum Moudgil, Deepak Kumar and Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar will take part in the qualifications. The bronze medal match is scheduled for 11.45 am and gold medal match at 12.22 pm.
Archery and Rowing events will not take place due to bad weather conditions/typhoon warning.
All timings in IST
|START TIME (IST)
|SPORT
|EVENT
|06:30
|HOCKEY
|Men's Pool A
|07:30
|SHOOTING
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
|08:07
|SHOOTING
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
|08:30
|BADMINTON
|Men's Doubles Group Play Stage
|08:30
|TABLE TENNIS
|Men's Singles Round 3
|08:35
|SAILING
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 5
|08:45
|SAILING
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 4
|09:35
|SAILING
|Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 6
|Followed by
|SAILING
|Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 5 & 6
|10:57
|BOXING
|Women's Welterweight R16
|11:45
|SHOOTING
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
|12:22
|SHOOTING
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
Check out the full schedule here.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Highlights: India men's hockey team defeated by Australia; Manish Kaushik eliminated
Follow live updates on the events of the second day of competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on our live blog
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day after silver medal, Indians left searching for silver linings among debacles
While Manu’s elimination could be explained away as an equipment error, the rest of the big-name defeats led coaches to look for silver linings amid the typhoon.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: First batch of Indian contingent reaches Japanese capital after rousing send-off
On Saturday night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave a formal send-off to the contingent at the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi amid loud cheers, claps and plenty of good wishes.