Here's the full schedule of the various events involving Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics on 25 July, Sunday.

India opened their medal tally with Mirabai Chanu clinching silver in weightlifting on Saturday, 24 July. It was a mixed day for India overall. As we head into Day 3, we have another action-packed day awaiting us. Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will be vying for a medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event while Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be aiming to clinch a medal in Men's 10m Air Rifle Final.

Badminton star PV Sindhu will be in action along with MC Mary Kom and G Sathiyan.

The Indian hockey team will take on Australia. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will also start off their women's doubles campaign.

Here's India's schedule at the Tokyo Olympics on 25 July, Sunday.

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak in action in Women's Qualification — Subdivision 1: 6:30 am IST

Badminton

PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) in Women's Singles Group J Match: 7:10 am IST.

Boxing

MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) in Women's 51kg Round of 32 Bout: 1:30 pm IST.

Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain) in Men's 63kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06 pm IST.

Hockey

India vs Australia in Men's Pool A match: 3 pm IST

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2: 8:10 am IST.

Shooting

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification: 5:30 am IST.

Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: 7:45 am IST.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: 6:30 am IST.

Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30 am IST.

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12pm IST.

Swimming

Maana Patel in Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1: 3:32 pm IST.

Srihari Nataraj in Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3: 4:26 pm IST.

Table Tennis

G Sathiyan vs Siu Hang Lam (Hong Kong) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 10:30 am IST.

Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) in Women's Singles Round 2 match 12:00pm IST.

Tennis

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina vs Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine) in Women's Doubles Round 1: 7:30 am IST.

With inputs from PTI