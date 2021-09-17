Tokyo marathon postponed to March 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions
Japan has seen the number of infections decline following a record spike last month, which prompted the government to expand and extended virus restrictions, despite the national vaccination programme ramping up.
Tokyo: The Tokyo marathon has been postponed to March next year, organisers said Friday, blaming COVID-19 and ongoing restrictions in the Japanese capital.
"The Tokyo Marathon 2021 will be postponed to Sunday, 6 March, 2022," the Tokyo Marathon Foundation said in a statement, citing "the difficulty to forecast the trend of COVID-19 ".
The race, originally set to take place earlier this year in March with around 38,000 runners including top athletes participating, had already been postponed to October.
"Even only a month away from the event, Tokyo is still under a state of emergency," organisers said, adding next year's marathon will be cancelled.
The 2020 Tokyo marathon was held in March with a reduced field of around 200 elite runners.
The postponement comes after Formula 1 announced in August the cancellation of October's Japanese Grand Prix for a second year due to the pandemic.
