Tokyo-bound boxer Vikas Krishan focussed on learning new skill-set from professional boxing to fulfil Olympic dream

The World Champion boxer, who is known for his risk-taking, further spoke about how his family is still reluctant on him making a switch to professional boxing.

An Olympic medal still missing from an otherwise illustrious career, star Indian boxer Vikas Krishan while talking to Indian paddler Mudit Dani on his online chat show 'In The Sportlight' shared how he is focusing on professional boxing and adapting a new skill-set that will help him develop the edge over amateur boxers and help him fulfil his dream of a podium finish at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year.

Currently training in Virginia, the Asian Games gold medalist is aiming for a memorable return in his pro-boxing avatar. Vikas plans to return to amateur boxing closer to the Olympic Games. "I am focusing on learning a new skill-set from professional boxing that will help me at the Olympics. Only four-five months ahead of the Olympics, I will return to amateur boxing and shape myself and play two-three tournaments to get in the groove," the Indian pugilist, who competes in the 69kg category, said.

The 28-year-old from Haryana further rated his victory in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden in the US last year as a memorable moment of his professional career so far.

The risk factor is high in professional boxing compared to amateur boxing. The World Champion boxer, who is known for his risk-taking, further spoke about how his family is still reluctant on him making a switch to professional boxing.

“My family didn’t want me to turn professional because you have to deal with many kinds of injuries. It’s a tough sport. Also, you have to stay away from home for a longer period during your matches,” he said.

Already having qualified for the 2021 Olympics along with eight other Indian boxers, Vikas is all set to fulfil his Olympic dream and set an example for the younger generation. Vikas also lauded the support he has been receiving from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and JSW — his sponsor.

(Via press release)