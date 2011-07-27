To succeed, F1 in India doesn’t need a dream; it needs a plan

Motor racing takes more than just plain hope and talent to make it big. It’s a basic sport – in the sense that anyone who has a car can compete – but it’s expensive.

By Dhananjay Khadilkar

In Paris: Parth Ghorpade, 18, has won five National Karting titles, including the 2008 and 2009 Rotax Junior and the 2010 Rotax Senior Championships. That’s when he thought that he had enough of the karting scene. He wanted to move on, but when he looked around, there was nothing to move on to.

For driving talent in India, that is a pretty common story. Some like Narain Karthikeyan, Karun Chandok and even Ghorpade find sponsors and make their way to foreign shores, most give up the dream and resign themselves to a life in the outback that is India. But is that how things have to remain?

A recent habit noticed among officials of all sports, with the exception of cricket, is to say that given India’s population of 1.2 billion, sooner than later, a star shall emerge. And he shall take the sport to the next dimension.

Isn’t that a very convenient way to wash their hands of the mess that the sporting infrastructure is? Falling back on a billion is always easy – if one fails, there are plenty more options to look at.

Motor racing more than any other sport requires funds, backing and training to succeed. It takes more than just plain hope and talent to make it big. It’s a basic sport – in the sense that anyone who has a car can compete – but it’s expensive.

In recent years, India has moved up the Formula One hierarchy. There are two drivers who hail from the nation, one of the team owners is an Indian and the India Grand Prix is scheduled for October 30 this year. Yet, the system that is needed to produce drivers, good ones at that, remains non-existent.

Force India boss Vijay Mallya and Team Lotus driver Karun Chandhok recently had an interesting exchange of words, the former hinting at the lack of world-class talent among the current crop of Indian drivers and the latter taking potshots at the methods employed by Force India to find Indian talent.

Rather than go around trying to find one driver in a billion, Mallya and Co need to concentrate on building not just academies that will help India drivers take their first step into motor sport but also chart out a plan that will lead them to Formula One.

And if they are looking at a place to take cues from, then the best model is the Auto Sport Academy which is based in Le Mans, France — the same place where Ghorpade is now earning his stripes.