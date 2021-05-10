Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Gopichand Malineni, Vishnu Manchu and others paid tribute to TNR on social media.

Telugu actor and journalist Tummala Narasimha Reddy, popularly known as TNR, passed away in a Hyderabad hospital due to coronavirus complications. He was 45

According to a report in Telugu 360, the well-known film critic who later ventured into acting, was on ventilator support after his oxygen levels dropped.

Greater Andhra writes that TNR initially had mild symptoms of the virus that were treated with regular medication. However, his condition eventually aggravated following which he was hospitalised.

Nani took to social media and offered his condolences. The actor wrote he has watched a few of TNR's interviews, and "he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out".

Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏼 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 10, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda, Rahul Ravindran, Sundeep Kishan, Vishnu Manchu, KS Ravindra aka Bobby, Ganesh Babu, Gopichand Malineni, director Maruthi, Anil Ravipudi were among other members of the Telugu film industry who paid tribute to TNR on social media.

TNR was famous for his interviews with film actors and directors on iDream Channel. On the acting front, he rose to fame after playing character roles in various films including Jathi Ratnalu, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, and Falaknuma Das.

He was expected to feature in Anil Ravipudi’s F3, mentions Telugu Bulletin.