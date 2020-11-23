TNEA 2020 supplementary provisional allotment released, check at tneaonline.org

TNEA is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, for candidates seeking admissions in various engineering colleges in the state

TNEA supplementary provisional allotment 2020 have been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu on its official website - tneaonline.org.

"TNEA Supplementary provisional allotments has been released, request all applicable candidates to login and download your allotments," read the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2020 supplementary provisional allotments has been released for academic and vocation allotments, sports, differently-abled, ex-serviceman categories.

A report by Careers 360 said that along with TNEA supplementary provisional allotment results 2020, the lists of academic and vocational vacancies after supplementary round have also been released by the authorities.

According to a report by The Times of India, TNEA 2020 process is being conducted online this year. The process includes registration, payments, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation.

Steps to check TNEA supplementary provisional allotment results 2020:

Step 1: Log on Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission - 2020's official website - tneaonline.org.

Step 2: Tap on the Login link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registered email address and password.

Step 4: Press the Login button.

Step 5: The TNEA supplementary provisional allotment results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to check TNEA supplementary provisional allotment result 2020.

