Three-time world champion Carolina Marin could take 6-7 months to return to competitive badminton

Reigning Olympic and world champion Carolina Marin is expected to be sidelined for six to seven months before returning to competitive badminton.

Marin underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair her anterior cruciate knee ligament. The damaged ligament was reconstructed using a tendon from Marin’s biceps femoris, a muscle located in the back of the thigh.

The 25-year-old posted an update of her successful surgery from the hospital in Madrid after the operation.

Day 4 - Home sweet home 🏠💐 Thank you so much to everyone, your messages make me stronger! ❤ Día 4 - Hogar dulce hogar 🏠💐 Gracias a todos, vuestros mensajes me hacen más fuerte! ❤ pic.twitter.com/eeTzITUKDQ — Carolina Marín (@CarolinaMarin) February 1, 2019

The three-time world champion was forced to retire from the final of the Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on 29 January.

Marin was leading three-time Indonesia Masters winner Saina Nehwal 9-2 when she leaped sideways for an overhead shot and landed awkwardly on her right leg. She collapsed in pain and retired from the match shortly after.

She tried to continue, even winning a point, but eventually retired in tears with the score at 10-4. Her manager Ignacio Paramio confirmed that the surgery had gone well and that the medical team anticipated six to seven months for full recovery.

“The surgery was great. She doesn’t have any problems with her meniscus or cartilage. She is now at home and she will start the recovery soon,” Paramio was quoted as saying BWF.

A rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, also known as torn ACL, is a career-threatening injury. The recovery period is expected to be between six months and a year.

Surgery involves reconstructing the damaged ACL, usually with a strip of tissue taken from the patient's own patellar (kneecap) tendon or hamstring tendon.

Marin is a doubt for this year's World Championships and will miss several tournaments in a year of Olympic qualification.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.