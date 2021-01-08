Three Indonesian badminton players banned for life for match fixing
The BWF Independent Hearing Panel found that the players had breached the body's integrity regulations related to match-fixing, match manipulation and betting on badminton.
Three Indonesian badminton players and an executive from a sports equipment company have been banned for life for match-fixing, the Badminton World Federation said on Friday.
Another five Indonesian players were suspended for between six and 12 years and fined up to $12,000 each, the BWF said in a statement.
BWF said all eight Indonesian players had competed in lower-level international competitions in Asia up until 2019.
The three banned for life had "coordinated and organised others into being complicit in the (dishonest) behaviour", it said.
Separately a Malaysian representative of an equipment brand that sponsors international players was suspended from the sport for life.
"... the individual had approached international athletes and offered money to manipulate matches ...," BWF said.
He "abused his position of influence as an executive in a sporting brand in an attempt to corrupt international badminton and enrich himself", it quoted the panel as saying.
Thailand Open: Injured Lakshya Sen pulls out of Super 1000 tournaments
The 19-year-old, who claimed five titles in the senior circuit in 2019 including two BWF World Tour Super 100 top honours SaarLorLux Open and Dutch Open, has been advised rest by doctors after he suffered a back injury.
Indian badminton contingent clears COVID-19 test, set to start training for upcoming events in Thailand
The players will also now have access to physio in their rooms but they will have to take prior appointment as part of the protocols in place.
Thailand Open: Badminton stares at uneasy return as compulsions mount on BWF
There is no doubt that the world badminton body would have been influenced by the compulsion of holding these three tournaments in a delayed Olympic qualification year, and also by the fact that other sports like tennis and cricket have been holding major events successfully, without causing a spike in Covid-positive cases.