Thomas and Uber Cup: Viktor Axelsen-led Denmark thrash Algeria 5-0; Japan women breeze past Canada

Sports AFP May 21, 2018 15:52:11 IST

Bangkok: World badminton number one Viktor Axelsen led Denmark's Thomas Cup 5-0 demolition of Algeria on Monday, as Japan's women also breezed past Canada without dropping a set.

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in action. AFP

Axelsen was in unforgiving form, losing just 12 points in a 16-minute destruction (21-4, 21-8) of Youcef Sabri Medel to begin the rout of Algeria.

Anders Antonsen dispatched Mohamed Abderrahime Belarbi 21-5, 21-9 in the second singles match, while Denmark's doubles pairs also blitzed their unfancied rivals.

Elsewhere in Group D, Malaysia steamrolled Russia 5-0 with Lee Chong Wei setting the tone in the first game during a 21-9, 21-6 win against Vladimir Malkov.

Nozomi Okuhura got Japan's women off to another flyer, beating Canada's Michelle Li 21-16, 21-17, and helping her country prevail 5-0 for the second day in a row.

Japan's women are tipped to unseat China at this year's Uber Cup, with a strong singles and doubles line-up.

But China, who have relinquished the cup only once in the last 10 tournaments, made a strong start to their defence, dominating France 5-0.

Olympic champion Liu Xueri made a successful 21-9, 21-13 return from a knee injury against Katia Normand.

China's men, who are looking to banish an embarrassing quarter-final loss on home soil in 2016, resume their Thomas Cup campaign against France on Monday evening


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 15:52 PM

