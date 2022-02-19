Sports

'The world will see India's power': Athletes rejoice as Mumbai elected to host 2023 IOC session

Sportspersons from across the country, Olympic or non-Olympic, hailed the development.

FP Sports February 19, 2022 14:48:47 IST
IOC member Nita Ambani with player mascots before an ISL game. Image: Sportzpics

International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani described Saturday's decision to award India the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023 as "a significant development for India's Olympic aspirations and a matter of great pride and joy".

Mumbai received a historic 99 per cent of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature to host the session in 2023.

The decision confirms India will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983, in what is set to be the start of a new era of engagement between India's youthful population and the Olympic Movement.

Nita Ambani also reaffirmed her long-standing commitment towards enabling the country host the Youth Olympic Games and the Olympic Games in the future.

"The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023," said Nita Ambani in a statement.

"This will be a significant development for India's Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport. Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world," she further said.

Sportspersons from across the country, Olympic or non-Olympic, hailed the development.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of Firstpost.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

(with inputs from ANI)

Updated Date: February 19, 2022 14:48:47 IST

