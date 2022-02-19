Sportspersons from across the country, Olympic or non-Olympic, hailed the development.

International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani described Saturday's decision to award India the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023 as "a significant development for India's Olympic aspirations and a matter of great pride and joy".

Mumbai received a historic 99 per cent of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature to host the session in 2023.

The decision confirms India will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983, in what is set to be the start of a new era of engagement between India's youthful population and the Olympic Movement.

Nita Ambani also reaffirmed her long-standing commitment towards enabling the country host the Youth Olympic Games and the Olympic Games in the future.

"The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023," said Nita Ambani in a statement.

"This will be a significant development for India's Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport. Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world," she further said.

Sportspersons from across the country, Olympic or non-Olympic, hailed the development.

The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 19, 2022

The IOC Session 2023 will be held in Mumbai! Our chance to show the world that India is ready! Congratulations to the @WeAreTeamIndia Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and especially proud that an Indian woman Nita Ambani ji led the delegation!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) February 19, 2022

चक दे इंडिया! दुनिया अब देखेगी भारत की ताकत. 2023 में मुंबई में होने वाली इंटरनेशनल ओलंपिक कमेटी सेशन कदम होगा ओलंपिक को घर लाने का. शुक्रिया डॉ. नरिंदर ध्रुव बत्रा, नीता अंबानी जी, @ianuragthakur जिन्होंने ये कमाल कर दिखाया.#StrongerTogether — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) February 19, 2022

A big step towards achieving our dream of bringing the Olympics home with Mumbai hosting the IOC Session in 2023! My best wishes to Mrs. Nita Ambani, @ianuragthakur, Dr. Narinder Batra, @Abhinav_Bindra, @WeAreTeamIndia.#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 19, 2022

The IOC Session is coming to India - a huge step towards fueling India's Olympic Movement. My heartiest congratulations to Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, @ianuragthakur, Nita Ambani ji and @Abhinav_Bindra. Thanks for your continued support. #StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) February 19, 2022

I am so excited about Mumbai hosting the #IOCSessionMumbai2023 and cannot wait to witness what India has in store for its Olympic future. It really is a great time to be an Indian athlete. Congratulations to @WeAreTeamIndia and Nita Ambani ji. #StrongerTogether — Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) February 19, 2022

#BreakingNews#IOCSessionMumbai2023 confirmed! This is a fantastic development for our nation and every Indian should be proud that today we have moved one step closer towards our Olympic dream.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/uAEVA8T9EE — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) February 19, 2022

India is once again scripting history! We must all celebrate as Mumbai will, for the first time ever, play host to the IOC Session. Congratulations to Mrs. Nita Ambani and @WeAreTeamIndia for this incredible result.#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 https://t.co/HUyI5mcpSU — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 19, 2022

Good to see. These are important steps. Well done #NitaAmbani and @Abhinav_Bindra and may your commitment to Olympic sport and a multi-disciplinary sporting India only get stronger. Who knows what next! #IOCSessionMumbai2023 https://t.co/mEJSApeP8X — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2022

The Olympic Movement in India takes a giant leap with #IOCSessionMumbai2023! Our heartiest congratulations to Mrs. Nita Ambani, @ianuragthakur, Dr. Narinder Batra and @Abhinav_Bindra for making this a reality!#StrongerTogether #LetsPlay https://t.co/Gl3AikXT2U — RF Youth Sports (@RFYouthSports) February 19, 2022

A truly momentous occasion for the Olympic Movement in India! Mumbai, India will host the 2023 IOC Session. "It is our dream to host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come!”

- Smt. Nita Ambani, IOC Member and Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation#OlympicsInIndia pic.twitter.com/34dneOIhYF — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) February 19, 2022

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of Firstpost.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

(with inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.