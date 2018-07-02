Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

The underdog template

Sports FP Sports Jul 02, 2018 15:36:05 IST

Arnav: This world cup is now predictably unpredictable.

Big teams are falling thick and fast, and by now it is clear how they can be beaten. It’s a template that Leicester City employed to great effect three years ago in their underdog triumph to end all underdog triumphs.

Now, we’ve seen it used by Morocco against Spain, Mexico and Korea against Germany, and Switzerland against Brazil. Step one is passion and desire, which Russia had in spades last night against Spain. The willpower and fortitude required to put up a resolute defensive display cannot be overstated. Of course, the team must be cohesive and well-organised. That begins with the tactics, team-selection and attitude of the manager.

Then, you need speedy and effective counter-attacks. Like Leicester, Russia appear to have trademarked this tactic at this tournament. Finally, you need a little bit of luck. Morocco didn’t have it, nor did Iran. Russia and South Korea did.


Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 15:36 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See

  • Aman the armchair tactician on how Brazil can become world beaters

  • Arnav's in a state of disbelief

  • Arnav's expectations from Nigeria vs Argentina match



No Live Matches

- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores