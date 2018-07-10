The stakes have been raised!

Aman: The 2018 World Cup in Russia reaches new levels of excitement as two favorites clash head on in the first semi-final match.

France and Belgium are two attractive, entertaining sides with big names lining up on both ends of the field. France, strangely, have more to prove in this match, after a run in this tournament that can be described as ‘decent’, not ‘exceptional’. Belgium, on the other hand, have at no point in this tournament failed to light up the stage, playing energetic, end-to-end football.

Romelu Lukaku has shined, really showing his worth to any doubters he had left before this tournament. And indeed, quality in front of goal might be the difference between the two sides, both sporting world class midfield prowess. Fans should expect a fierce midfield contest, and can hopefully look forward to fluid, flowing play.

Many are calling this match the real final of the tournament, and, with nothing less than the world cup on the line, rivals France and Belgium will collide in the most high stakes fixture to be played in Russia.