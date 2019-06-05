The Final Word, World Cup 2019 Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Sri Lanka's bowling masterclass

Afghanistan just fell short against Sri Lanka in their World Cup match in Cardiff, when two brilliant bowling performances and two chaotic batting performances went head to head in a rain-shortened match.

On the World Cup Daily, Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins are following the Cup all around England and Wales. Their long weekly podcast The Final Word has been going for five years, but now it has changed into a short daily form for cricket’s biggest tournament.

Every day, The Final Word will team up with Firstpost to bring you a new episode from wherever they are on the road. On trains and buses, in pubs, on the street, in parks, on barges floating down rivers, and anywhere else that they might end up.

They are also watching an awful lot of cricket, and can summarise all the matches that you didn’t have time to see, or can bring you into the discussion about the ones you did watch.

They will nominate their player of the day, who will probably not be the official man of the match, and will pick one moment or person or incident to go into The Final Word Hall of Fame, with an overall winner to come at the end of the tournament.

From the start of the day, the match swung one way and then the other. Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne smashed 92 in quick time to start the innings, then the wickets started to fall. Mohammad Nabi picked up three in one over, and Sri Lanka eventually collapsed to 201 for 9. A long rain delay shortened their innings to 41 overs, and Afghanistan were set 187 to win at the same time.

But Sri Lanka's seamers bowled beautifully, with Nuwan Pradeep picking up four wickets thanks to seam movement and a tight line, while Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga were important.

On Day 7 we move on to London, where New Zealand take on Bangladesh at The Oval, while in the morning India finally start their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton.

