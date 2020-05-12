'Thank you for everything Seb': Twitter reacts to announcement that Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020 season

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the year, the Italian team said Tuesday.

Ferrari said the decision was by mutual consent.

“In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony,” Vettel said. “The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season.

"Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be.”

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 to replace Fernando Alonso, but was unable to add to the world championship titles he won at Red Bull.

The F1 season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, three days before the first scheduled race in Australia.

Here's how twitter reacted after the news broke out:

"My immediate goal is to finish my long stint with Ferrari, in the hope of sharing some more beautiful moments together, to add to all those we have enjoyed so far" - Sebastian Vettel #F1 pic.twitter.com/d4HFvBOWwD — Formula 1 (@F1) May 12, 2020

Thank you for everything

I've never learnt so much as I did with you as my teammate. Thank you for everything Seb. pic.twitter.com/jRHEsvMYvg — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 12, 2020

Who would replace Vettel?

Your predictions?

Vettel Out Sainz to Ferrari Ricciardo to McLaren Jack Aitken to Renault My prediction for the upcoming transfers #f1 #SebastianVettel — Will Alonso (@WillAlonso6) May 12, 2020

A great champion

It has been such a pleasure and honour working with you Seb. Over the last 5 years and 14 GP wins you have always proved to be a great champion . I look forward to enjoying every moment with you this season pic.twitter.com/oHvFnyluji — Marc Gené (@marc_gene) May 12, 2020

Side effects of Seb leaving Ferrari

Side effect of Seb leaving Ferrari is that Lewis has now got more power in his negotiations with Merc.... or Ferrari??!! — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) May 12, 2020

Sebastian Vettel always said he joined Ferrari to win a championship in red and wanted to stay to ‘finish the job’. It would be sad if that dream ended, unfulfilled. Ferrari’s plan B: Sainz/Danny Ric/Gio/Lewis? — Ted Kravitz (@tedkravitz) May 12, 2020

With inputs from The Associated Press

