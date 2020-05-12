You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

'Thank you for everything Seb': Twitter reacts to announcement that Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of 2020 season

Sports Shubham Pandey May 12, 2020 14:44:29 IST

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the year, the Italian team said Tuesday.

Ferrari said the decision was by mutual consent.

“In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony,” Vettel said. “The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season.

"Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be.”

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 to replace Fernando Alonso, but was unable to add to the world championship titles he won at Red Bull.

The F1 season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, three days before the first scheduled race in Australia.

Here's how twitter reacted after the news broke out:

Thank you for everything

Who would replace Vettel?

Your predictions?

A great champion

Side effects of Seb leaving Ferrari

With inputs from The Associated Press

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 14:44:29 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Fibromyalgia Awareness Day 2020: Characteristics of two similar conditions

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 12 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 12 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres