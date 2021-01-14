Thailand Open 'safe to continue' after coronavirus cases, says badminton's world body
The Thailand Open is the first of three consecutive tournaments played in a bio-secure 'bubble' in Bangkok as badminton resumes after a coronavirus-ravaged 2020.
Bangkok: The Thailand Open has been declared safe to proceed after three coronavirus cases on the first two days, the Badminton World Federation said on Thursday.
One Egyptian player was withdrawn and a German coach and French staff member are under hospital observation after testing positive at badminton's restart tournament.
Three other players also tested positive, before doctors ruled they were historic infections. But Thai health authorities have ruled the event can continue, the BWF said.
"The tournament has been deemed safe to continue by the Thai health authorities," the governing body said in a statement to AFP, adding that all players tested on Tuesday were negative.
Thai badminton chief Patama Leeswadtrakul said limited numbers of cases had been expected, and that organisers are following procedures laid down by Thailand's health ministry.
"All in the bubble are from all over the world - we haven't expected zero cases of COVID-19 ," Patama told AFP.
"We have strong intentions to make this event a success," she said, adding that the players "still have high spirits".
All players will face the next round of mandatory testing on Friday, the BWF said.
Thailand Open: Sindhu gets favourable draw, tough outings in store for Saina
World champion Sindhu, seeded sixth, will open against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, while Saina, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, will face formidable Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, seeded third, in the first round.
Thailand Open 2021: ‘Withdrawn’, ‘COVID-positive’ Saina Nehwal reinstated; to play first round match on Wednesday evening
After testing positive for COVID-19, Saina Nehwal was told that she, along with husband Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy, would be moved immediately to a hospital, only for her to test negative hours later.
Thailand Open 2021: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth eliminated in opening round defeats
Months after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the international calendar, Sindhu, seeded sixth, returned to action with a 21-16, 24-26, 13-21 defeat to world no 18 Blichfeldt in a 74-minute battle.