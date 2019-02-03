Thailand Open: Dayana Yastremska battles past Ajla Tomljanovic to clinch her second WTA title

Hua Hin: Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska won the Thailand Open on Sunday with a hard-fought victory, battling past Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/3).

The overtime thriller in the seaside city of Hua Hin gave the 18-year-old Yastremska her second WTA title.

After dominating the first set, eighth seed Yastremska faced some strong returns from the 25-year-old Tomljanovic, who took the second set to level the match.

A fierce rally in the final moments of the third set pushed the final into a tie-breaker.

Yastremska sealed her win with a searing forehand after a tense two hours and 22 minutes.

The Ukrainian teen burst into tears and collapsed on the floor, and then put her hands together in a traditional Thai greeting to acknowledge the cheering crowd.

"I was always trying to play the same as you," she said to Tomljanovic in the post-match interview.

The 47th-ranked Yastremska dedicated her win to her mother, who had to return to Ukraine for an operation.

The victory capped an impressive run in the inaugural $250,000 tournament for Yastremska, who dispatched top seed Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals.

Both finalists -- who first faced each other in the China Open qualifiers last year -- were in top form in Thailand, not dropping a set until the final.

