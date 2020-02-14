You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Thailand Open 2020: Nao Hibino enters semi-finals with straight-sets win over Elina Svitolina

Sports The Associated Press Feb 14, 2020 18:57:58 IST

  • Nao Hibino advanced to the semi-finals of the Thailand Open by beating fourth-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-2 on-Friday

  • It was the 84th-ranked Japanese player's first win over a top-five player

  • Also, Magda Linette defeated 18-year-old Chinese player Xiyu Wang 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Hua Hun: Nao Hibino advanced to the semi-finals of the Thailand Open by beating fourth-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-2 on-Friday.

It was the 84th-ranked Japanese player's first win over a top-five player.

“Elina is one of the best players in the world in the world," said Hibino, a two-time champion on the WTA Tour. "I’ve watched her play on TV so many times."

Also, Magda Linette defeated 18-year-old Chinese player Xiyu Wang 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

“It was too fast for me at the beginning. But I tried to stay close with her, playing point by point and waited for my chance,” Linette said.

The 42nd-ranked Pole will next face Patricia Maria Tig, who defeated fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng 6-4, 6-2.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 18:57:58 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Tech2 Innovate LIVE



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores