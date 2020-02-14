Thailand Open 2020: Nao Hibino enters semi-finals with straight-sets win over Elina Svitolina

Hua Hun: Nao Hibino advanced to the semi-finals of the Thailand Open by beating fourth-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-2 on-Friday.

It was the 84th-ranked Japanese player's first win over a top-five player.

“Elina is one of the best players in the world in the world," said Hibino, a two-time champion on the WTA Tour. "I’ve watched her play on TV so many times."

UPSET ALERT 🚨 Nao Hibino scores her first Top 5 win and takes out top seed @ElinaSvitolina 64 62 in #HuaHin #thailandopen @WTA pic.twitter.com/tjSiQvILtY — WTA Thailand Open (@ThailandOpenHH) February 14, 2020

Also, Magda Linette defeated 18-year-old Chinese player Xiyu Wang 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

“It was too fast for me at the beginning. But I tried to stay close with her, playing point by point and waited for my chance,” Linette said.

The 42nd-ranked Pole will next face Patricia Maria Tig, who defeated fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng 6-4, 6-2.

