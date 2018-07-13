PV Sindhu was the lone Indian to survive the pre-quarterfinals of the Thailand Open badminton tournament, as HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy fell in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
Second-seeded Sindhu, the Olympic 2016 silver medallist, crushed Hong Kong's Yip Pui Yin 21-16, 21-14 in 37 minutes to set-up a quarter-final against Malaysian Soniia Cheah.
Sindhu has taken a 4-0 advantage in career meetings against Yip. The Indian's opponent on Friday, Soniia, had defeated Sindhu when they last met in 2011 at the U-19 Asia Youth Championships. In 2010 at the World Junior Championships, Sindhu had got better of the Malaysian.
Meanwhile, a big upset took place in the women's singles category when Aya Ohori of Japan stunned compatriot eight seed Sayaka Sato with a 9-21, 21-19, 21-18 victory in 49 minutes.
Sindhu's was last on the day from the Indian squad at the Nimibutr Stadium. Prior to her, all of India's competitors lost one by one.
The mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa suffered a tame defeat against Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Mayu Matsumoto, who took only 29 minutes to prevail 21-11, 21-16.
Then, fourth seed Prannoy lost to Indonesian qualifier Sony Dwi Kuncoro in a shocking 18-21, 14-21 in 35 minutes, while 2012 Olympian Kashyap went down fighting to Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama. The Japanese won 21-18, 18-21, 21-19 in an hour and eight minutes.
The men's singles pair of Manu-Sumeeth lost to Japanese combine of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 24-22, 13-21, 19-21 in an hour and six minutes.
With inputs from Agencies.
Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 16:28 PM
Highlights
PV Sindhu enters semis
The Indian shuttler was incredibly brilliant at the net as she wrapped up the second game and the match 21-17, 21-13 against Soniia Cheah to book a place in the last four of the women's singles. Despite a slow start to the match, Sindhu never lost touch of her strokes from the net, which allowed her to control the tempo of the game.
She will now face Gregoria Mariska tomorrow.
PV Sindhu wins first game: 21-17
Now that's a brilliant comeback to take a 1-0 lead in this quarter-final contest. Soniia looked a bit jaded at the end of the first game as her opponent upped her net game to hit quick winners.
Next up, India's Sindhu takes on Soniia in the quarter-finals.
This will be the first meeting between the two young shuttlers. It has been an easy tournament for both as they enjoyed back-to-back straight-game victories.
In the first match of the day, seventh seed Beiwen Zhang upsets top seed Akane Yamaguchi 14-21, 21-19, 21-19 to enter the semi-finals of the women's singles.
Here's the order of play:
16:28 (IST)
PV Sindhu enters semis
The Indian shuttler was incredibly brilliant at the net as she wrapped up the second game and the match 21-17, 21-13 against Soniia Cheah to book a place in the last four of the women's singles. Despite a slow start to the match, Sindhu never lost touch of her strokes from the net, which allowed her to control the tempo of the game.
She will now face Gregoria Mariska tomorrow.
16:21 (IST)
20-11! NINE STRAIGHT POINTS FOR SINDHU.
It's one-way traffic at the moment as the Indian looks set to clinch the match in straight games.
16:20 (IST)
18-10!
Soniia is struggling to lift the bird from the tramlines. Sindhu is mercilessly attacking from the forecourt and running away with the lead.
16:19 (IST)
16-10!
The Indian makes full use of the drift to attack the backcourt of her opponent. This strategy has worked well for Sindhu.
16:18 (IST)
13-10!
Sindhu is going for deep corners after the break which is causing problems for Soniia. The Malaysian looks at her coach, who is asking his ward to calm down a little.
16:17 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
7-7!
Rare errors from Sindhu at the net allows Soniia to level the scores. The Malaysian is still hanging in.
16:13 (IST)
7-4!
Sindhu is clearly comfortable playing from the mid-court. She has come up with a few variations.
16:11 (IST)
4-2!
The second game gets underway and Sindhu is looking in great touch. The early net exchanges suggest that the Indian shuttler is trying to find angles to unsettle her opponent.
16:09 (IST)
PV Sindhu wins first game: 21-17
Now that's a brilliant comeback to take a 1-0 lead in this quarter-final contest. Soniia looked a bit jaded at the end of the first game as her opponent upped her net game to hit quick winners.
16:05 (IST)
19-16!
Sindhu looks pumped up here after hitting a smash down the middle. Soniia looks completely baffled right now.
16:02 (IST)
17-15!
Sindhu extends her lead by two points as she ups her game at the net to push Soniia towards the forecourt.
15:58 (IST)
12-12!
Four straight points for Sindhu there. We are back to square one. The Indian shuttler targeted Soniia's deep forehand.
15:55 (IST)
15:53 (IST)
8-7! Excellent shot-selection from Soniia from the back of the court. Sindhu plays a loose shot and lets her opponent take a slender lead
15:51 (IST)
6-4! Sindhu takes a two-point lead after Soniia rushes at the net and gifts two points to the Indian shuttler
15:49 (IST)
3-3! Both shuttlers are off to a good start. Sindhu's positioning is key to her attacking game. Soniia is known for her attack too.
15:45 (IST)
Next up, India's Sindhu takes on Soniia in the quarter-finals.
This will be the first meeting between the two young shuttlers. It has been an easy tournament for both as they enjoyed back-to-back straight-game victories.
15:41 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
English duo Chris and Gabby Adcock beat Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Malvita O 21-18, 18-21, 21-18 to enter the semi-finals. The Indonesian's gave a tough fight but faltered right at the end.
15:33 (IST)
The second match of the day between Chris and Gabby Adcock and Praveen Jordan Melati Oktavianti is still on. The English duo leads 18-11 in the decider.
14:57 (IST)
In the first match of the day, seventh seed Beiwen Zhang upsets top seed Akane Yamaguchi 14-21, 21-19, 21-19 to enter the semi-finals of the women's singles.
13:42 (IST)
Here's the order of play:
13:20 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the quarter-final matches at the Thailand Open in Bangkok. India's PV Sindhu will be in action today as she faces the unseeded Soniia Cheah of Malaysia.
Stay tuned for all the live updates.