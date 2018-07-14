PV Sindhu beats Gregoria Mariska: 23-21, 16-21, 21-9



The second seed shuttler registered a hard-fought victory in the semi-finals against a talented Gregoria of Indonesia to book a place in the final. After giving a tough fight to the Olympic silver medallist, the 18-year-old fizzled out at the end. Sindhu covered the net with ease and wrapped up the third game quite comfortably.



Sindhu faces Nozomi Okuhara tomorrow.