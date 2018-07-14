India's star shuttler PV Sindhu entered the semi-finals of the Thailand Open badminton tournament, defeating Soniia Cheah of Malaysia in the quarter-finals on Friday.
Second-seeded and Olympic 2016 silver medallist, Sindhu took 36 minutes to outplay the Malaysian opponent 21-17, 21-13.
In both the games, Sindhu displayed her class to outplay her opponent in every department of the game.
In the first game, Cheah gave some fight taking points at crucial stages but succumbed as Sindhu overpowered her completely.
Sindhu will now face Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the semis, who defeated Canada's Michelle Li to advance.
Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 16:03 PM
Highlights
PV Sindhu beats Gregoria Mariska: 23-21, 16-21, 21-9
The second seed shuttler registered a hard-fought victory in the semi-finals against a talented Gregoria of Indonesia to book a place in the final. After giving a tough fight to the Olympic silver medallist, the 18-year-old fizzled out at the end. Sindhu covered the net with ease and wrapped up the third game quite comfortably.
Sindhu faces Nozomi Okuhara tomorrow.
PV Sindhu wins first game: 23-21
A close, very close opening game goes in Sindhu's favour after a late surge that allowed the Indian shuttler to unsettle Gregoria Tunjung. She was accurate at the net and took her chances to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
PV Sindhu leads 2-0 in overall head-to-head meetings against Gregoria. This will be the duo's third meeting at an international tournament.
16:03 (IST)
15:59 (IST)
15:54 (IST)
19-9! Gregoria overhits the shuttle which lands wide. Just two more points and Sindhu enters the final.
15:52 (IST)
18-7! A sublime smash down the line and Sindhu enjoys an 11-point lead. Gregoria looks jaded and her positioning has been a problem for her.
15:51 (IST)
16-7! A nine-point lead for Sindhu. The Indian is beating her opponent at the net and that makes a huge difference.
15:51 (IST)
13-7! Great net shot again by Sindhu to extend her lead over a tired Gregoria. She is benefitting from the good start.
15:50 (IST)
15:47 (IST)
9-7! Great rally but Sindhu's fantastic defence unsettles Gregoria. whose shot hits the net.
15:46 (IST)
8-6! Much better from Sindhu at the net. That net exchange was well-covered by the Indian shuttler.
15:45 (IST)
6-4! Good judgement from Sindhu to leave the shuttle which landed just outside the backcourt. But is she feeling the pressure here?
15:43 (IST)
5-1! Sindhu is dominating so far in the deciding game. Gregoria's trick shots aren't causing problems for Sindhu.
15:42 (IST)
3-0! Three quick points for Sindhu. The Indian shuttler mixed her shots perfectly from the baseline.
15:41 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
Gregoria Tunjung wins second game: 21-16
Sindhu had a 7-3 lead in the early stages of the second stanza but the Indonesian showed maturity and levelled the scores with her attacking display.
The decider gets underway.
15:37 (IST)
16-19! Oh, lucky Sindhu. Her smash hits the tape but luckily falls in the other half of the court.
15:35 (IST)
18-14! Yet again, Sindhu rushed at the net and gifts a point to Gregoria who is just three points away from pushing this match into a decider.
15:34 (IST)
13-16! Three points for Sindhu now. She hasn't given counter-attacking opportunities to her opponent. Will she claw back?
15:33 (IST)
16-10! Feels like everything is going in the Indonesian's favour here. A healthy six-point lead over Sindhu says a lot about her variations.
15:32 (IST)
14-10! Gregoria is waiting for the right opportunity to attack and she has been taking it with ease. Sindhi is unable to defend the crosscourt shots.
15:29 (IST)
15:28 (IST)
10-9! Guess what? Gregoria has taken the lead for the first time in this match. Three points in a row for the reigning junior world champion.
15:27 (IST)
7-9! Sindhu gives away three points rather cheaply here. Gregoria is trying to play calm at the net after squandering her chances from the forecourt in the opening game.
15:24 (IST)
7-3! One-way traffic at the moment as Sindhu relies on her attacking strokes to enjoy her lead.
15:22 (IST)
5-3! Some incredible netplay allows Sindhu to extend the lead over her opponent in the second game.
15:21 (IST)
3-2!
The second game gets underway and Sindhu takes a slender lead. Oh, with an unplayable smash down the line!
15:19 (IST)
15:15 (IST)
22-21!
Sindhu gets behind the shuttle and delivers a booming smash to take the lead.
15:14 (IST)
20-20!
Gregoria squanders the game point after applying too much power to her service.
15:12 (IST)
19-19! Sindhu hurries at the net and gifts one point to Gregoria. It's a close affair so far.
15:11 (IST)
18-17! Sindhu is getting into the groove with a barrage of forehand drives. She hits a push-clear and Gregoria misjudges it.
15:10 (IST)
16-16! Four points in a row for Sindhu. She has to stay calm on the net as Gregoria is struggling at the net.
15:08 (IST)
14-16! Two consecutive points for Sindhu there as she closes the gap on Gregoria's lead.
15:07 (IST)
15-12! Sindhu is trying to push Gregoria at the backcourt but she has been unsuccessful in her attempts so far. Her shots have gone wide.
15:06 (IST)
13-10! Gregoria maintains her lead over Sindhu but it's still not enough against the Olympic silver medallist. The gap isn't bigger and the Indian shuttler must try to hit deceptive or drop shots to unsettle Gregoria.
15:04 (IST)
15:03 (IST)
10-7!
A bit of a mix up here. The shuttle lands inside the tramline but the linesman suggests the otherwise. Gregoria challenges and it's successful.
15:01 (IST)
9-7! That's four straight points for Gregoria, who looks quite settled at the back of the court. Sindhu was caught napping. Not once but twice.
15:00 (IST)
7-7! And we are back to square one. The young Indonesian shuttler ups her game from the backcourt to take Sindhu by surprise.
14:59 (IST)
7-5! Gregoria tried to unsettle Sindhu at the net but the Indian took advantage of a loose shot to hit a flat smash.
14:58 (IST)
4-4! Gregoria looks a little more relaxed as she levels the scores in the early stages of the opening game.
14:55 (IST)
3-1! Sindhu takes the lead here. Gregoria is playing safe at the net which is allowing her opponent to find angles for winners.
14:55 (IST)
Meanwhile, Japan's Nozomi Okuhara entered the final of the women's singles after registering a straight-game win over Beiwen Zhang. The winner of the match will face Okuhara tomorrow.
14:52 (IST)
At just 18, Gregoria is Indonesia's No 1 women's singles shuttler which makes this match all the more interesting. Sindhu has had an easy outing so far in this tournament.
14:48 (IST)
14:46 (IST)
14:15 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the semi-finals at the Thailand Open as India's PV Sindhu takes the court to book a place in the final. We'll be providing the live scores and updates. Stay tuned!