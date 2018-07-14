Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Thailand Open 2018: India's PV Sindhu edges past Gregoria Tunjung to set up title clash against Nozomi Okuhara

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 14, 2018 18:14:14 IST

Bangkok: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu advanced into the women's singles final after registering a hard-fought victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at the $3,50,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament on Saturday.

The second-seeded Indian continued her unbeaten run in the Thai capital with a 23-21, 16-21, 21-9 win over Tunjung in a match that lasted an hour.

In what is expected to be a high-voltage summit showdown, Sindhu will lock horns with Nozomi Okuhara in a rematch of the last World Championship, in which the Japanese prevailed.

File photo of PV Sindhu. Image courtesy: Twitter @BAI_Media

File photo of PV Sindhu. Image courtesy: Twitter @BAI_Media

The World no 3 Indian pipped Tunjung to win the first game that went down to the wire, separated by just two points.

In the second game, Sindhu played with much more variation and mixed things up to unsettle her opponent. She took a 9-5 lead on the back of some incredible net-play but squandered it as Tunjung reeled off four points to lead 11-9 at the lemon break.

After trailing 10-16, Sindhu earned three consecutive points but it went in vain as she lost the game, thanks to a few errors.

In the third, Sindhu displayed her class to outplay her opponent. She dominated proceedings from the start, rushing to a sizeable 5-1 lead. The Indian then ensured that Tunjung was unable to get back into the game, sealing it comfortably with a 21-9 drubbing.

In the quarter-finals, Sindhu had eased past her Malaysian rival Soniia Cheah. Okuhara beat Beiwen Zhang 21-17, 21-10 in her semi-final match.


Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 18:14 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 14 Jul 2018
Belgium
1:0
England
Match Centre
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores