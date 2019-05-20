Tennis Rankings: Serena Williams returns to WTA top 10; Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches career-high sixth

Paris: Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas reached a career-high ranking of sixth on Monday after his run to the Italian Open semi-finals last week.

The 20-year-old failed to repeat his Madrid last-four win over Rafael Nadal, as the 17-time Grand Slam champion went on to lift his ninth Rome title.

Nadal remains second in the rankings, a long way adrift of Novak Djokovic, with the pair facing a possible final clash at Roland Garros in three weeks' time.

The Spaniard beat Djokovic on Sunday in the Italian Open final.

Roger Federer's return to Paris will see the 2009 champion arrive as the third seed.

Argentinian Diego Schwartzman jumped four spots to break back into the top 20 on Monday after also reaching the semi-finals in Rome.

Karolina Pliskova climbed five places in the WTA rankings on Monday to second after her Italian Open triumph at the weekend, with Naomi Osaka's world number one spot now in the Czech's sights.

The 27-year-old saw off Briton Johanna Konta to win her 13th WTA title in Rome.

She will be the second seed at the French Open, which starts on Sunday, as she looks to improve on her previous best Roland Garros performance -- a semi-final run in 2017.

Osaka's lead in the rankings remains in peril, although reigning French Open champion Simona Halep dropped down to third.

Pliskova's rise has seen three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova slip two places and one spot respectively.

Serena Williams returned to the top 10 after playing her first match since March in Italy, despite pulling out before her scheduled second-round match with sister Venus.

ATP top 10

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,355 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,945

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,950

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,845

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,155

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,080 (+1)

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,860 (-1)

8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,745

9. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,235

10. John Isner (USA) 2,940 (+1)

WTA top 10

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,486 pts

2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,685 (+5)

3. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,533 (-1)

4. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,405

5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,095 (-2)

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,055 (-1)

7. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,552 (+1)

8. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,430 (+1)

9. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,967 (-3)

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,521 (+1)

