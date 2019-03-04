Tennis Rankings: Roger Federer rises to fourth with 100th title win; Wang Yafan breaks into WTA top-50

Paris: Roger Federer's 100th title lifted him three places to fourth in the ATP rankings on Monday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the beaten finalist as Federer made history in Dubai also inched up. The Greek climbed one place into the top 10.

Gael Monfils, a beaten semi-finalist, jumped four places and back into the top 20 at 19.

The biggest mover in the men's rankings was mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios who beat two top three players, No 2 Rafael Nadal and No 3 Alexander Zverev as well as No 9 John Isner on his way to winning in Acapulco. Kyrgios leaped 39 places to 33rd.

Novak Djokovic took the week off but remains a long way clear at the top, though both Nadal and Zverev gained a handful of points in Mexico.

Guido Pella, who won his first ATP title in Sao Paulo on Sunday also moved up. The Argentine has the same number of points as Kyrgios but is ranked one spot lower at 34.

With the top women missing the only tournament of the week, China's Wang Yafan seized the chance to snatch her first WTA win and leap into the top 50 in the rankings.

The Chinese player beat American Sofia Kenin in the final in Acapulco on Saturday and on Monday climbed 16 places to 49th. Kenin rose two spots to 33.

Sloane Stephens, the only Top 20 player in action in Mexico, lost in the second round. That did not alter her fourth place in an unchanged Top 20, with Naomi Osaka still comfortably at number one.

ATP top 10:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,955 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,365

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,595

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,600 (+3)

5. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4,585 (-1)

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,295 (-1)

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,190 (-1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,800

9. John Isner (USA) 3,405

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,175 (+1)

WTA top 10:

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,871 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,727

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,605

4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,277

5. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 5,145

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,900

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,885

8. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,880

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565

10. Serena Williams (USA) 3,406

