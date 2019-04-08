Tennis Rankings: Novak Djokovic heads into clay season on top; Naomi Osaka maintains narrow lead over Simona Halep for WTA No 1

Novak Djokovic moves into his 20th week as world number one on Monday as the clay season gets underway, while Japan's Naomi Osaka maintained a slender lead over Romanian Simona Halep at the top of the WTA rankings.

The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal while third-placed Alexander Zverev will hope to pick up points at the Marrakech claycourt event this week when Britain's Kyle Edmund will hope to make moves to regain his place in the top 20.

Osaka now sits 185 points ahead of Halep, with Czech pair Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova in third and fourth. American Madison Keys, winner of the WTA event in Charleston last week, jumped four spots to 14th.

ATP rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,200

7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240

9. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 3,225

10. John Isner (USA) 3,085

WTA rankings

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,967 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645

4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580

5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,220

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020 (+1)

7. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,640 (-1)

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,386

9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,275

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,595

