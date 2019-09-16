Tennis Rankings: Karolina Pliskova edges closer to top-ranked Ashleigh Barty with Zhengzhou Open victory

Paris: Karolina Plikosva's victory at the Zhengzhou Open at the weekend means the Czech is now just 86 points behind Ashleigh Barty who remains at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Pliskova claimed her fourth title of the year as she defeated Petra Martic in a rain-disrupted final in Zhengzhou on Sunday.

After the 6-3, 6-2 win, the 27-year-old said that taking top spot from the Australian was "not my goal for now".

"My goal is to play well, which I'm trying to play. So that's my goal for now and to enjoy and to (not) really stress about results," she said.

There were no other changes in the top 25.

WTA rankings as of 16 September:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,501 pts

2. Karolína Pliskova (CZE) 6,415

3. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,131

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4,846

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,835

6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,803

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,326

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,325

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935

10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,738