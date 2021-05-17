The 19-year-old, who will head to Roland Garros in a fortnight as defending French Open champion, beat Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final in Rome at the weekend to climb six places to ninth, leapfrogging her Czech opponent who slips to tenth.

Paris: Iga Swiatek's victory at the Rome Open saw the Pole enter the top 10 for the first time in her career when the new WTA rankings were published on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who will head to Roland Garros in a fortnight as defending French Open champion, beat Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final in Rome at the weekend to climb six places to ninth, leapfrogging her Czech opponent who slips to tenth.

The first eight places in the standings remain unchanged, with Ashleigh Barty, beaten in the quarter-finals in Rome, not only holding on to top spot for the 73rd week but increasing her lead over Naomi Osaka, eliminated in the first round.

WTA rankings as of 17 May:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10175 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7461

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6520

4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6195

5. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5865

6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5835

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5265

8. Serena Williams (USA) 4791

9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4435 (+6)

10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4345 (-1)