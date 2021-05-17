Tennis Rankings: Iga Swiatek moves into WTA top-10 with Italian Open win
The 19-year-old, who will head to Roland Garros in a fortnight as defending French Open champion, beat Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final in Rome at the weekend to climb six places to ninth, leapfrogging her Czech opponent who slips to tenth.
Paris: Iga Swiatek's victory at the Rome Open saw the Pole enter the top 10 for the first time in her career when the new WTA rankings were published on Monday.
The 19-year-old, who will head to Roland Garros in a fortnight as defending French Open champion, beat Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in the final in Rome at the weekend to climb six places to ninth, leapfrogging her Czech opponent who slips to tenth.
The first eight places in the standings remain unchanged, with Ashleigh Barty, beaten in the quarter-finals in Rome, not only holding on to top spot for the 73rd week but increasing her lead over Naomi Osaka, eliminated in the first round.
WTA rankings as of 17 May:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 10175 pts
2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7461
3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6520
4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6195
5. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5865
6. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5835
7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5265
8. Serena Williams (USA) 4791
9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4435 (+6)
10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4345 (-1)
also read
Aryna Sabalenka climbs three places to fourth on WTA rankings after beating Ashleigh Barty in Madrid Open final
It was Sabalenka's 10th career title but her first on clay and, three weeks before the French Open, underlined the 23-year-old's improvement on the surface.
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Lorenzo Sonego to set up title clash with Rafael Nadal; Iga Swiatek enters final
Djokovic and Nadal, who will be facing each other for the 57th time, last played in the 2020 French Open final which the Spaniard won in straight sets.
Italian Open: Perfect 10 for flawless Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek rewinds to Paris — talking points from Rome
Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek, the defending French Open champions, won the titles in Rome to mark an anchor for Roland Garros that gets underway on 30 May.