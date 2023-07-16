Auto refresh feeds

Wimbledon Final Preview: Novak Djokovic is vying for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles title and fifth in a row.

Carlos Alcaraz is gunning for his first trophy at the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz his second.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is second in the world. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking on Monday.

This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals last month.

The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic next two sets.

(with inputs from AP)