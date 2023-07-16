Wimbledon Final LIVE, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Novak seeks eighth title, match Federer's record
Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on Centre Court.
Wimbledon Final Preview: Novak Djokovic is vying for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles title and fifth in a row.
Carlos Alcaraz is gunning for his first trophy at the All England Club.
Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz his second.
There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.
There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is second in the world. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking on Monday.
This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals last month.
The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic next two sets.
(with inputs from AP)
also read
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz battles past Jarry to reach last 16; Elena Rybakina ends British hopes
Rain returned to the All England Club, meaning play on Centre Court started under the roof and later forced an early end to the action on the outside courts.
Watch: Carlos Alcaraz plays 'impossible' around-the-net shot against Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz produced a sensational shot against Matteo Berrettini during their fourth round meeting at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz admits his father 'probably' filmed Novak Djokovic during practice
If Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals on Friday, he might end up facing Novak Djokovic in the final.