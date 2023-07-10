Victoria Azarenka called the Wimbledon crowd “unfair” and “drunk” after she was booed off Court 1 following her defeat to Elina Svitolina in a politically charged clash.

Ukraine’s Svitolina came through 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) in nearly three hours of thrilling shotmaking.

As has become a common feature, Svitolina did not shake hands with Belarusian Azarenka in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.

Azarenka, who held her hand up in Svitolina’s direction, seemingly in a gesture of respect, left the court to boos.

“It wasn’t fair. It is what it is. What can I do?” said Azarenka.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, but I can’t control the crowd. I’m not sure that a lot of people were understanding what’s happening.

“But if people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or a quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that’s a shame.”

Svitolina and fellow Ukrainian players had decided not to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian rivals at the recent French Open.

As a result, Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk were jeered by the Paris crowd. At the US Open last year, Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk offered only a racquet touch following her defeat to Azarenka.

Svitolina believes the negative reaction could be stopped if tennis authorities issue a statement explaining the position of Ukraine players.

“It was like this for me in Paris. It was also unfair,” said Svitolina.

“I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, we are not going to shake hands. So I have a clear statement.”

Svitolina, semi-finalist in 2019, was 4-7 down in the final set tiebreak and only three points from defeat.

However, she clawed her way back, saw one match point slip away at 9-8 before sealing victory with an ace.

“I know that a lot of people back home are watching, supporting me. I feel responsibility, as well,” she added.

“When I play against Russians, Belarusians, I feel more pressure that I need to win. That’s why it means a lot to get these kinds of wins. In my own way, to bring this victory, small victory, to Ukraine.”

Svitolina, 28, only returned to the tour in April after maternity leave.

She has now reached the quarterfinals of successive majors after also making the last-eight of the French Open.

“When I started playing again I didn’t think that I would be here. I didn’t think on the grass I would play that good,” she added.

“I’m just really enjoying the atmosphere, this chance. I’m really thankful for the chance to play here.”