Wimbledon 2023, the third Grand Slam of the year, gets underway on Monday (3 July). The iconic and historic tennis tournament is played on grass and is the only major on the surface. All England Club plays host to the Wimbledon Championships and 2023 will be the 136th edition.

When is Wimbledon 2023?

Wimbledon 2023 starts on Monday (July 3) and lasts for two weeks, culminating on Sunday (July 16) with the men’s final. The women’s singles final will take place on Saturday (July 15).

What are the key dates for Wimbledon 2023?

Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4: Men’s and women’s singles first round

Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6: Men’s and women’s singles second round, doubles underway

Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8: Men’s and women’s singles, mixed doubles (Friday) and juniors underway (Saturday)

Sunday, July 9, and Monday, July 10: Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12: Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals, wheelchair competition underway (Wednesday)

Thursday, July 13: Women’s semi-finals, mixed doubles final

Friday, July 14: Men’s semi-finals

Saturday, July 15: Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final, wheelchair and junior finals

Sunday, July 16: Men’s singles final, women’s doubles final, wheelchair and junior finals

(Dates are subject to change)

Who are the defending Wimbledon champions?

Novak Djokovic is the reigning Wimbledon champion. He is seeking a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row. The Serb has won the Australian Open and French Opens this year. Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam in Paris to go past Rafael Nadal with most majors among the men.

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion in the women’s singles. The Kazakhstan player won her first major title at the All England Club last year when she beat Ons Jabeur in the final. This year she reached the final of the Australian Open but was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka.

How many ranking points are on offer?

A year after being docked of ranking points due to their stand on banning players from Russia and Belarus, Wimbledon returns to regular course of things.

The winner of Wimbledon will earn 2,000 points. Thereafter there is a bit of gap between the men’s and women’s singles participants. The runner-up for men will add 1,200 points to their kitty while that of women is 1,300 points. The male semi-finalists get 720 points and the female players will get 780 points.

What is the prize money for Wimbledon 2023?

Like other Grand Slams, Wimbledon will offer same prize money to the men and women players. The champion in both draws will take home £2.35 million with the runner-up bagging £1.175 million. The total prize money fund stands at £44.7 million. The prize money is an 11.2 per cent increase on 2022 and 17.1 per cent increase on the pre-pandemic Championships in 2019.

Round ATP Points WTA Points Prize Money Winner 2 000 points 2 000 points £2,350,000 Finalist 1 200 points 1 300 points £1,175,000 Semi-finalists 720 points 780 points £600,000 Quarter-finalists 360 points 430 points £340,000 4th round 180 points 240 points £207,000 3rd round 90 points 130 points £131,000 2nd round 45 points 70 points £85,000 1st round 10 points 10 points £55,000 R3 Qualifying 16 points 30 points £36,000 R2 Qualifying 8 points 20 points £21,750 R1 Qualifying 0 points 2 points £12,750

Who are the top seeds at Wimbledon 2023?

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed for Wimbledon 2023. The Spaniard hasn’t gone past the fourth round at the grass court major in his two attempts. But by winning the title at Queen’s he’s made a good impression of himself.

Over on the women’s side, Poland’s Iga Swiatek is the top seed. The world No 1 reached the semi-final of Bad Homburg in her best showing on grass. However, she withdrew before taking court with fever and potentially food poisoning.

Which channel will broadcast Wimbledon 2023?

Wimbledon 2023 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where will Wimbledon 2023 be live streamed?

Wimbledon 2023 will be available to live stream on Disney + Hotstar website and mobile application.

