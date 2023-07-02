Sania Mirza will play Ladies Invitational Doubles event at Wimbledon that gets underway on 3 July. The Indian had played her last Grand Slam earlier in the year at the Australian Open. However, she played her last match at the Dubai Tennis Championships alongside Madison Keys.

Mirza will pair up with Britain’s Johanna Konta in the Ladies Invitational Doubles event. They’re placed in Group B of the event which also features the likes of Kim Clijsters, Martina Hingis, Francesca Schiavone and Roberta Vinci.

The other group includes Cara Black, Caroline Wozniacki, who announced her comeback from retirement, Daniela Hantuchova, Laura Robson, Li Na and Agnieszka Radwanska.

India’s participation at Wimbledon will be limited to Rohan Bopanna. The 43-year-old will partner Matthew Ebden in the men’s doubles event.

The Indo-Australian pair will take on the pairing of Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round of the men’s doubles competition.

Bopanna, who had announced he would retire from Davis Cup at the end of the year and focus on ATP events as long as his body allows, will play his 13th Wimbledon.

Ankita Raina had played the qualifying competition of Wimbledon but exited in the first round. She was beaten by Spain’s Bouzas Maneiro in three sets.

