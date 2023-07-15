Novak Djokovic was visibly taken aback when called for ‘hindrance’ during his Wimbledon semi-final against Jannik Sinner on Friday. The call was made after Djokovic made an extended grunt upon hitting a backhand from the baseline.

As a result, Djokovic was handed a point penalty by umpire Richard Haigh during the second set in his straight sets victory.

The decision eventually failed to deter Djokovic from reaching his ninth Wimbledon final as he chases a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club. Only Carlos Alcaraz stands in his way of lifting a 24th major crown to go level with Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

"I don't normally have an extended grunt!" Novak Djokovic addresses *that* hindrance call #Wimbledon

“What are you doing?”, exclaimed Djokovic after being called out for hindrance and the point went in Sinner’s favour.

“First of all, I have to accept the decision from a chair umpire. That’s it. It was quite a close call, I must say. I mean, it has never happened to me. I’ve never had a hindrance call for extended grunt,” said Djokovic after his 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 win.

Novak Djokovic on the hindrance call. A picture of restraint. #Wimbledon

“I saw the replay. I saw that my grunt finished before he hit the shot. So I thought that chair umpire’s call was not correct. I mean, my opinion.

“Again, you have to accept it.”

Sinner was also questioned about the incident. “Yeah, it’s a call of the umpire, no? Obviously he hit the ball already, and then after he was shouting quite long and with the volume up,” said the Italian.

Jannik Sinner on hindrance call against Novak Djokovic: "It's the umpire's call. Obviously he hit the ball & after he was shouting quite long & loud.. I was quite focused about the ball. Players do this when we're quite sure we win the point. Bublik against Andrey was similar"

“I came there, obviously I was quite focused about the ball. But, yeah, players, we do this when we are quite sure we win the point with this shot. Also, like, I don’t know, [Alexander] Bublik against Andrey [Rublev] in the last game, it was similar, no?”

John McEnroe on BBC disagreed with the decision by the chair umpire while applauding Djokovic for handling it maturely.

“Horrible, horrible call. Sinner’s ball went back in court and dropped a foot from baseline. How much of a hindrance could it have been?

“It is one thing if Sinner lifts his game, that’s great, but not when the umpire gets in the middle of it. Obviously, this umpire wanted his name in the paper. Fortunately, Novak held. It would have been a shame.”

Former British tennis player Tim Henman found the call ‘unexpected.’

“So rarely do you see a hindrance, sometimes in doubles if they are talking you might get it, but in a situation like this, in the semis of a Grand Slam, it was so unexpected.”

Current British player Liam Broad took to Twitter to express his opinion.

I just know as a player. The extended grunts and the strangely timed grunts happen ALL. THE. TIME. And they never get called. Strange time to take a stand on an elongated grunt!? And then the time violation!? What the heck is happening

“Not saying it wasn’t a hindrance but I’ve never seen a grunt called for a hindrance and every player has done that at least once a tournament,” he tweeted.

“The extended grunts and the strangely timed grunts happen ALL. THE. TIME. And they never get called. Strange time to take a stand on an elongated grunt!?”