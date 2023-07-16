It’s that time of the year again. It’s a Wimbledon final Sunday, as World No 1 takes on World No 2 in the men’s singles final.

Carlos Alcaraz, one of the rising stars in tennis, faces a challenge against Novak Djokovic, who is vying for a record 24th Grand Slam title.

The matchup on Centre Court at the All England Club to close the fortnight is absolutely the one both men expected. As did pretty much everyone else.

What more could tennis fans ask for?

“He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry,” Djokovic observed. “I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast.”

It is a showdown pitting one of the greatest players ever — many consider him THE greatest — in Djokovic, who is 36, against a rising new star in Alcaraz, who is 20. It is the widest age gap between two men’s Grand Slam finalists since 1974, and Djokovic would become the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era.

Alcaraz is ranked No. 1, Djokovic is No. 2 (but has spent more weeks at No. 1 than anyone else, man or woman).

They showed they’re a cut above the rest with straight-set victories in Thursday’s semifinals: Alcaraz never gave No. 3 Daniil Medvedev a chance while beating him 6-3, 6-3, 6-3; Djokovic had a few tough spots he had to navigate but eliminated No. 8 Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Medvedev went so far as to put Alcaraz in the category of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis: Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

“He’s kind of like them,” Medvedev said.

Djokovic has won 23 Grand Slam titles, more than any man in the century-plus history of tennis, and is seeking his men’s-record-tying eighth at Wimbledon, including fifth in a row.

Alcaraz is a generational talent, the first teenager to finish a year atop the ATP rankings. He won last year’s U.S. Open and now is bidding for a second major championship.

On top of it all, this is a rematch from the French Open semifinals last month. The first two sets of that contest were deliciously entertaining, chock full of highlight-worthy shots by both.

It was tense. It was tight. It was terrific.

And then it all came apart at the seams when Alcaraz succumbed to full body cramps that he attributed, at least in part, to nerves from going up against Djokovic on that stage and with those stakes. Djokovic ran away with the victory there, taking each of the last two sets by a 6-1 score.

“We had a very good match until he started struggling physically in Paris,” Djokovic said. “We really took the level of tennis very high. I think it was great for the audience and great for us players to be part of that.”

Not surprisingly, Alcaraz wants another shot at Djokovic.

Been talking about it over the past fortnight.

“Gives you extra motivation. It’s more special to play a final against a legend from our sport,” Alcaraz said. “Well, if I win, it could be amazing for me — not only to win a Wimbledon title, but do it against Novak, would be super special.”

Alcaraz vs Djokovic head-to-head

The head-to-head between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is currently 1-1. The Spaniard won the first meeting between the two, while Djokovic emerged victorious in their most recent meeting at the French Open semi-finals, with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.

When is Alcaraz vs Djokovic, Wimbledon men’s singles final?

The Wimbledon men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be played on 16 July at 2 pm local time/ 6.30 pm IST.

What is at stake?

Novak Djokovic is bidding for his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship and fifth in a row.

Carlos Alcaraz is trying for his first trophy at the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz wants his second.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No. 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is ranked No. 2. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking.

Prize money and ranking points: The winner will get a prize money of £2,350,000 and 2000 points, while the runner-up gets £1,175,000 and 1200 ranking points.

Where to watch the Wimbledon men’s singles final?

The Wimbledon men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be available on Star Sports Select channels. It will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

With inputs from The Associated Press