Due to multiple knee surgeries, Federer has been forced to sit out of competition for an extended period of time since he was eliminated from the Wimbledon tournament in 2017.

Tennis icon Roger Federer has shared a video of himself returning shots on the court, likely during a training session, which has set up a rumour frenzy. Federer appears to be prepared to return to competitive play, much to the pleasure of tennis fans around the world. Due to multiple knee surgeries, Federer has been forced to sit out of competition for an extended period since he was eliminated from Wimbledon in 2017. Fans, though, were hoping for a final performance from the 20-time Grand Slam champion, which appears to be a wish that might soon come true.

In a video that he has posted on his Instagram account, Federer can be seen unleashing some forehands on the court, breaking into a joyful leap, and then diving out of the shot. He was sporting a Uniqlo T-shirt and a cap with the recognisable ‘RF’ insignia on it.

Unsurprisingly, the post received a lot of love and attention from the fans, and a large number of enthusiasts predicted his return to the court. The post has garnered more than 2 lakhs likes on Instagram. Federer's compatriot Stan Wawrinka was also drawn to the post and left a supportive comment.

In order to gauge Federer's progress in his recuperation, fans and experts would have preferred to see a little more of him in the video. The clip he shared with his fans on social media, however, clearly shows the development he has made, which is unquestionably quite astounding.

One fan noted, “Wimbledon 2023? I still believe you can do it, Only 1 more time champ. The fans love you,” while another wrote, “Good to see you back on the court.”

Federer has already declared his participation in the 2022 Laver Cup, which is set to begin just one week after the US Open concludes. The action between Europe and US is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London from 23 to 25 September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.