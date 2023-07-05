Novak Djokovic will continue his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title on Wednesday, day three of the Championships, while youngster Jannik Sinner aims to justify the All England Club hype.

In the women’s draw, top-seeded Iga Swiatek is bidding to win her first Wimbledon crown and fifth major title.

A look at three standout matches on the third day of the 2023 tournament in London:

Novak Djokovic vs Jordan Thompson

Novak Djokovic is unbeaten at Wimbledon since 2017 and it would go down as one of the all-time Centre Court upsets if the Serbian star crashed out against world number 70 Jordan Thompson in the second round.

Last defeated on Centre Court by Andy Murray in 2013 final, Djokovic has lifted the Wimbledon trophy on his last four visits to the All-England Club.

The world number two will tie Roger Federer for the most men’s singles titles at Wimbledon if he wins the tournament for the eighth time this year.

Refreshed by a family holiday in the Azores after winning last month’s French Open to reach 23 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic swatted aside Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 in the first round.

“It was great because I’ve been through a lot of different emotions during the clay season, particularly reaching the climax in Paris,” he said.

“I had a pretty active recovery there, but still mentally felt refreshed when I came back.”

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

With four Grand Slam titles to her name, including this year’s French Open, Iga Swiatek is learning to deal with the burden of great expectations.

Swiatek is among the leading contenders for the Venus Rosewater Dish given to the Wimbledon women’s champion, but she knows the road to glory is littered with potholes.

Last year, the 22-year-old arrived at Wimbledon fresh from winning the French Open, only to suffer a disappointing third round defeat against Alize Cornet.

Faced with the same scenario 12 months later, Swiatek feels more comfortable, as she showed in a 6-1, 6-3 first round win China’s Zhu Lin on Monday.

Yet to progress beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, Swiatek plays Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo on Centre Court for a place in the last 32.

“This year is much more comfortable for me. For sure winning a Grand Slam this year, it feels like I reached my goal,” she said.

“Last year, I just felt more expectations. I think that’s the difference.”

Jannik Sinner vs Diego Schwartzman

Tipped as a rising Wimbledon star by tournament organisers who gave him prominent billing at the front of a recent poster heralding past and present All England Club legends, Jannik Sinner has a lot to live up to.

Sinner is yet to get past the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam but, showing no signs of being affected by criticism of his appearance on the poster, the eighth seeded Italian crushed Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in Monday’s first round.

The 21-year-old will get to display his crowd-pleasing array of strokes on another show court appearance against Argentine world number 98 Diego Schwartzman for a place in the last 32.

Sinner unleashed one smash against Cerundolo that drew comparisons with former Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras.

“It was a special moment starting on the Centre Court. Happy about the win. Already motivated for the next one,” Sinner said.

Other matches to watch on Day 3

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fery

Heather Watson vs Barbora Krejcikova

Dominic Thiem vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (to continue from 6-3,3-4)

Andrey Rublev vs Aslan Karatsev

Lorenzo Sonego vs Matteo Berrettini (to continue from 7-6)

Karolina Muchova vs Jule Niemeier

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk

Alison Riske-Amritraj vs Paula Badosa

