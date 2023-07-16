Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Novak Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon by beating him 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at the All England Club and second Grand Slam trophy overall.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament.

Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is the third-youngest champion at Wimbledon.

Here are some of the most interesting stats from the 2023 Wimbledon men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz:

Alcaraz has now won two Grand Slam titles. The Wimbledon title will go with his success at Flushing Meadows in New York last year for his maiden major at US Open

Alcaraz is the third male Spaniard to win a Wimbledon title after Rafael Nadal (2008 and 2010) and Manuel Santana (1966). He is the fifth Spanish player overall to win a Wimbledon title – after Santana, Nadal, Conchita Martinez and Garbine Muguruza.

Alcaraz is the fourth Spaniard to win multiple Grand Slam titles in the Open Era after Nadal, Sergi Bruguera and Santana

Alcaraz is the fourth active player to win Wimbledon after Djokovic, Nadal and Andy Murray

Alcaraz has once again hurt the Nadal, Djokovic duopoly. They had won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slams with the exceptions coming from Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Alcaraz himself

Alcaraz is the 3rd-youngest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon title – after Boris Becker (who won his first 2 Wimbledon titles aged 17 years 227 days in 1985 and aged 18 years 226 days in 1986) and Bjorn Borg (who won his first Wimbledon title aged 20 years 27 days)

Alcaraz is the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slam titles before turning 21 – after Mats Wilander (4 Grand Slam titles prior to turning 21), Borg (3), and Becker and Nadal (both 2)

Alcaraz has inflicted a first defeat on Djokovic by a World No 1 since 2016. The last top-ranked player to beat the Serb was Andy Murray in 2016 while the last loss at a major came at the 2014 French Open against Nadal. Novak’s new record over World No 1 players in ATP level events stands at 15-18 and 4-6 at majors.

Alcaraz has snapped Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon and handed him his first defeat on the Wimbledon Centre Court since 2013! Djokovic’s streak of 45 matches won on the iconic court has been brought to a halt.

With the final deciding who leaves Wimbledon as the top ranked player, Alcaraz mains his place as World No 1 and Djokovic as the World No 2. The Spaniard will begin his 29th week as World No 1 tomorrow.