Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina got their Wimbledon bids up and running on Tuesday as a massive downpair caused havoc to the All England Club schedule.

Only an hour’s play was possible on the outside courts, which meant 69 of the planned 77 matches were suspended.

Just eight matches took place on the Centre Court and Court 1 which have roofs over them.

Alcaraz raced through the opening set against Jeremy Chardy in just 22 minutes before breaking twice in the second set.

Chardy, who had announced that Wimbledon would be the final tournament of his career, took a break advantage in the third set to lead 4-2, but Alcaraz hit back strongly, sealing a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win with an ace.

“I like to play battles and I am really happy to have played a great level, both of us, in the third set,” said the Spaniard.

“I am really happy to get through this first round.”

The 2022 US Open champion is considered as one of the few credible threats to Novak Djokovic, who is targeting an eighth Wimbledon crown to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

Federer tribute

Centre Court paid tribute to the Swiss great Federer before the start of play as he returned to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs.

The crowd gave Federer, who retired in September, a prolonged standing ovation interspersed with cheers as he entered the royal box, which threatened to upstage the first match of the championship for Rybakina.

The Kazakh third seed was caught cold in the opening set, double-faulting on her first point on the way to losing her first service game to unseeded American Shelby Rogers but she rallied strongly to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

“It was really tough for me today,” said Rybakina. “I was pretty nervous, and I can’t even hide it.

“The double fault said it all at the beginning of the match. I’m really pleased to get to another round.”

Murray through

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray progressed past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets.

Murray, who won his Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

Now ranked at 40, and playing with a metal hip, the 36-year-old unseed player had too much power and finesse for wildcard Peniston.

“It’s amazing to be back on Centre Court again,” said Murray.

“I started off quite nervously, I was a little bit tentative but once I got a break I played some good stuff. There were good signs.”

World No 2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka powered into the second round with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Panna Udvardy, taking full advantage of playing under the Centre Court roof.

Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2021, but was banned in 2022 along with all Belarusian and Russian players due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up, cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 win against Poland’s Magdalena Frech.

Wimbledon chiefs, meanwhile, downplayed concerns over dampness on Centre Court despite a long delay during Djokovic’s first round match on Monday.

Operations director Michelle Dite said there was more moisture in the grass than expected but organisers were not planning to do anything different on Tuesday.

“There was nothing strange,” she said. “It was a set of circumstances with the environmental control in the bowl.

“There is nothing that’s broken. There is nothing that means we’re not confident in playing today.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.