Carlos Alcaraz goes for his 10th straight win on grass as he bids to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday. In the women’s singles field, defending champion Elena Rybakina takes on Ons Jabeur in a repeat of last year’s final.

A look at the day’s four quarter-final matches with two each taking place in men’s and women’s singles.

MEN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz is fast getting used to grass as he prepares to take on his friend Holger Rune.

The two players are both 20 but Alcaraz has already won a Grand Slam — the US Open last year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune playing doubles together at 13 years-old 🥰 (🎥 YouTube @LesPetitsAs) pic.twitter.com/ScIPA4uT5H — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 11, 2023

On paper at least, it will be the Spanish top seed’s toughest task so far at Wimbledon, but he is looking forward to playing the Dane, who is seeded sixth.

“I’m really excited about this match,” he said. “We shared a lot of great moments. We played together since we were 12 years old.

“We’ve not texted each other, but obviously we know each other really well. Yeah, I’m really excited about it. I think he’s the same.”

Daniil Medvedev vs Christopher Eubanks

Daniil Medvedev is part of an ever-rarer breed — a man who has beaten Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final.

The Russian third seed, who cruised past the Serbian in straight sets in the US Open final in 2021, says he believes he can win the tournament.

“I always tell this to myself, to be honest,” he said. “At the same time we have Novak who won it, what, four times in a row, seven times in total? He’s won a lot of Grand Slams.”

I don’t think in my 30-plus years involved in tennis media have a I seen a tennis photo this played up this big in the @NYTimes like this one of Chris Eubanks today (photo via @Shaptennispod) pic.twitter.com/zNXVaeu1Uv — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) July 11, 2023

Medvedev faces Christopher Eubanks, who has fallen head over heels in love with grass after previously describing it as the “stupidest” surface to play on.

The unseeded American has become one of the main crowd-pleasers at the tournament with his eye-catching play and infectious personality, beating fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round.

WOMEN

Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina

Ons Jabeur has made no secret of the fact she is out for revenge when she takes on Elena Rybakina in a repeat of last year’s final.

The Tunisian sixth seed, who has fast become a crowd favourite at the All England Club, was a set up last year against the Kazakh player before the match slipped away from her.

We have ourselves a replay of the #Wimbledon 2022 Ladies’ Singles final. Ons Jabeur 🆚 Elena Rybakina pic.twitter.com/G6kU7zCGGR — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2023

Jabeur said losing the match was “painful” but that she gave everything.

“I believe in destiny,” she said. “It wasn’t supposed to be that year. Maybe greater things are coming after that final. Definitely will learn a lot from it.”

Rybakina lost her first set of the tournament but it has been smooth sailing ever since for the third seed, who did not even complete a set in her fourth-round tie after injured Beatriz Haddad Maia quit in tears.

Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka

Madison Keys has kept a relatively low profile at this year’s Wimbledon but suddenly finds herself back in the quarter-finals, eight years after she last reached the same stage.

The American, seeded 25th, dropped her first set of the tournament in her impressive three-set win over Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Aryna Sabalenka will become World No. 1 for the first time if she reaches the #Wimbledon final. Her path: Keys in the QFs

Jabeur or Rybakina in the SFs — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) July 11, 2023

Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka has won three tournaments this year, including the Australian Open, and has looked increasingly impressive.

But she is wary of the challenge from Keys.

“She’s a really tough opponent to play against,” she said. “I know it’s going to be great battle. I’m really looking forward to this match.”

(with inputs from AFP)