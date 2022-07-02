The 2022 French Open champion lost in straight sets to France's unseeded Alize Cornet 4-6, 2-6.

London: Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the world number one's 37-match winning streak.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third-round tie.

The top seed was on the back foot right from the start of the match, broken in her first two service games, and could not get back on level terms.

The 20-year-old broke at her first opportunity in the second set but Cornet broke back immediately, repeating the feat twice more as Swiatek's game fell apart.

Swiatek made a total of 33 unforced errors in an uncharacteristically sloppy display.

She had not lost a match since her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in February at Dubai, winning her past six tournaments, including the French Open.

Cornet is contesting her 62nd consecutive Slam, matching Ai Sugiyama's record.

In reaching the fourth round, the French player matches her run at Wimbledon in 2014, when she beat Serena Williams in the third round.

"It reminds me of the time I beat Serena Williams on the same court eight years ago," she said.

The shock defeat came right after Amanda Anisimova came from behind to beat 11th seed Coco Gauff 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1 in an all-American clash on the Centre Court.

French Open finalist Gauff took the first set after a tie-break but was broken three times in the second set as the 20th seed levelled the match.

A break in the fourth game of the decider put Anisimova in the box seat and she swept into a 5-1 lead with another break.

The 20-year-old served out to love to set up a fourth-round match against Serena Williams's conqueror Harmony Tan, who defeated British wild card Katie Boulter earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former champion Simona Halep reached the fourth round with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech.

Halep, seeded 16, fired an impressive 24 winners past her 92nd-ranked opponent, who has never beaten a top-20 player.

"It was a good match but a little difficult because of the wind," said 2019 champion Halep, who has yet to drop a set this year at the tournament.

"I have great memories here and having won the title here before helps my confidence."

The Romanian will next face either two-time champion Petra Kvitova or fourth-seeded Paula Badosa for a place in the quarter-finals.

Ajla Tomljanovic reached the Wimbledon last 16 on Saturday -- a surprise for her father, who only booked her into tournament accommodation until after the second round.

Despite making the quarter-finals last year, Ratko Tomljanovic had only reserved their nearby house until Friday.

men's results so far:

Christian Garín (CHI) bt Jenson Brooksby (USA x29) 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

Alex De Minaur (AUS x19) bt Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3, 6-4, 7-5

Brandon Nakashima (USA) bt Daniel Galán (COL) 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

Jason Kubler (AUS) bt Jack Sock (USA) 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x21) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1

