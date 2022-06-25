Since her return, Serena Williams has been focussing on, “one match at a time, one day at a time.” But her presence alone may be enough to galvanise the women’s field.

Serena Williams’ return to Wimbledon could go horribly wrong, either for her or her opponents.

But just the excitement that her social media post confirming her Wimbledon participation — “SW at SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”— generated showed just how much the tennis world needed her. Williams is 40 years of age; she is ranked 1204 in the world. But her star power is still unmatched.

Afterall, the American started her reign back in 1999, when she won the US Open at the age of 17. Even through her distractions and brushes with fashion and Hollywood, Williams was able to absolutely dominate her sport and win a total of 23 singles Grand Slam titles.

Over the last few years, there have been players, like Naomi Osaka, or recently-retired Ashleigh Barty, and Iga Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning streak, that have risen in popularity. But Williams remains the epitome of sustained success in a women’s tennis era where power has changed hands frequently.

You could see the awe she inspires in the younger generation on Ons Jabeur’s face, when she teamed up with Williams for the doubles event at Eastbourne. The grasscourt tourney marked the American’s comeback to tennis after almost a year’s absence due to injury. In 2021, Williams’ Wimbledon challenge had ended after just six games as she limped out of the first round with a leg injury.

The 27-year-old Jabeur, a trailblazer in her own right, is currently the third best player in the world and had won a WTA title on Berlin’s grass courts only a week before. But the Tunisian looked like she had hit the jackpot as she found herself on the same side of the court as Williams.

“I was a little bit nervous before, playing with such a legend, but she made me really good on the court, and even when I made mistakes, she’d keep encouraging me,” was Jabuer’s assessment of their 2-6, 6-3 (13-11) first-round win over Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Making her first competitive appearance since last year’s Wimbledon, Williams emerged from the player tunnel clad in an orange trench-coat. Hair tied in place, all business-like, Williams played in a full-sleeved one-piece. The most striking feature however were the bits of tape on her face, which The Times reported were kinesiology tapes to help her deal with her sinus issue.

Both the players were sketchy in the opening doubles contest. While Jabuer looked more eager to impress Williams – and she did with an unbelievably cheeky drop shot towards the end, Williams was keen to find her feet again on grass. There were the trademark grunts and rocketing serves, but there were times when Williams looked painfully slow, stretching for the ball rather than hitting it from a prime position.

“I definitely felt good out there,” Williams said. “I told Ons after the first set, 'We are not playing bad.' They just played really good in the first set. But obviously winning and getting more balls and playing a little bit more made us feel much better. It was definitely reassuring. It was like it was clicking in practice and now it seems like it is clicking (in the match).”

She admitted that there had been times, in the past 12 months, when she was beset by doubts about her comeback. “Absolutely, for sure. I would be dishonest if I said it wasn't. And now my body feels great. It's doubles, I am playing half the court but I'm doing a lot of training.”

The ‘OnSerena’ campaign – derailed by a knee injury to Jabuer before the semifinal—was fun while it lasted. However, it seems unlikely that Williams has dragged herself out of the mini-sabbatical just to come and have fun at Wimbledon. Without going into too many details, the American told the media in Eastbourne that she had followed a definite timeline in training to get herself ready for Wimbledon – a major she's won seven times in singles.

There will be a few factors going her way – grass is a good match for her power-game, her experience on the surface will be invaluable and she will have the crowd behind her. There is also the matter of the 24th singles major, which will bring her level with Margaret Court’s all-time tally of most number of singles Grand Slam titles. Williams, who last triumphed at the 2017 Australian Open, has not won a major since coming back from childbirth – although she did get to four finals. (2018 Wimbledon, 2018 US Open, 2019 Wimbledon and 2019 US Open)

However, as Williams gears up for her 21st Wimbledon, she has never entered a major looking less likely to win it.

“I’m excited for the tournament that she’s playing. But, you know, it’s a question mark,” three-time Wimbledon champion Chris Evert said during a recent media interaction. “I think you can’t expect a whole lot because she’s not match-tough. I think that when you don’t play for a long time, your instincts, it takes a while for your tennis instincts and your tennis IQ to come back. It’s hard to really assess how she’s going to play in singles just because you see her playing doubles. I can’t tell how the movement is from side to side, from up to back.”

The luck of the draw also hasn’t quite gone her way either. Williams, who will open her campaign against Harmony Tan, is drawn in the same half as World No 1 and recently-crowned French Open champion Swiatek. Also in the top half of the draw are former Grand Slam champions Garbiñe Muguruza, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens and 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Williams herself isn’t looking too far ahead. Since her return, she has been focussing on, “one match at a time, one day at a time.” But her presence alone may be enough to galvanise the women’s field. God save the queen.

