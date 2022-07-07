Wimbledon 2022 Singles Semi-Finals Live Streaming, TV Schedule, Start Time, online Wimbledon Info

Simona Halep, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina and Tatjana Maria are the four semi-finalists for the Wimbledon 2022. While Jabeur will be up against Maria, Halep will play Rybakina for a spot in the finals.

While Halep is a 2019 Wimbledon champion, Jabeur, Rybakina and Maria are set to play their first Slam semi-finals.

"I know she's a big hitter. I played against her few times. I'm sure that she has a lot of confidence being in semis now here in Wimbledon. But it's a new match, new challenge. I'm ready for it and I will try to give everything to take my chance," Halep said ahead of her match.

The women will take center stage at Wimbledon all on their own Thursday with both semifinal matches on Centre Court. Jabeur is trying to become the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Halep has already won this tournament and is playing again at the All England Club for the first time since earning the title in 2019.

When will be the women's semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022 be played?

The women's semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022 will be played of 7th July, 2022, Thursday.

When will the women's semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022 begin?

The first semi-final of Wimbledon's 2022 will begin at 6pm (IST) while the second match will commence at 7:15pm (IST).

How can I watch the women's semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022?

The Live coverage of the women's semi-finals of Wimbledon 2022 is available on Star Sports Network while it would also telecast on Disney+ Hoststar.

(With inputs from Agencies)