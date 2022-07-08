With three first-timers already in the final for the men's and women's singles final, Cameron Norrie hopes to make it four by beating Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic comes into the Wimbledon semi-final against Cameron Norrie on Friday with the knowledge that arguably his biggest challenge to a 21st Grand Slam is not in the draw anymore. Rafael Nadal, on 22 majors and gunning for a calendar slam, withdrew from the tournament on Thursday giving Nick Kyrgios a walkover into his maiden Grand Slam final.

Nadal's decision to pull out of Wimbledon deprives the crowd and organisers of a blockbuster match with history of bad blood between the two. As it stands, unseeded Kyrgios is the first Australian man into a Grand Slam final since 2005 and first at Wimbledon since 2002.

While Kyrgios can afford to put his feet up before Sunday's final, same cannot be said for Djokovic who has local hope Norrie standing in his way.

Both players had to come from behind to win in five sets in their quarterfinals. Djokovic needed a toilet break and a pep talk to spur himself on against Jannik Sinner. Meanwhile Norrie dashed David Goffin's hopes of making his own first Grand Slam semi-final.

If Djokovic looked out of sorts and making multiple errors in the first two sets against Sinner, he finished it off by looking fresh and hitting a winner while doing the splits.

Djokovic comes into it on a 26-match win streak at Wimbledon with aim of going level with Pete Sampras on seven titles at the All England Club — just one behind Roger Federer's men's record. He is also bidding to reach a record 32nd major final, which would put him one ahead of Federer.

South African-born and New Zealand-raised Londoner Norrie is hoping to create landmarks of his own. Prior to the Wimbledon run, his best at a Grand Slam was the third round. He had Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge, looking on in his remarkable comeback against Goffin.

The British ninth seed has claimed he would "take it" to the three-time defending Wimbledon champion with the support of the local crowd.

Norrie is eager to play aggressive brand of tennis against Djokovic and take him out of his comfort zone. "Last time I played him in Turin in another big tournament, he played very good and I think I learned a lot from that. I'm going to approach it a little bit differently tactically and rest up and get ready for that one," said Norrie.

Norrie's run to the semi-finals also comes as a shot in the arm for British tennis which saw both Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray exit in the second round. But it has also been a tournament where as many as 10 British players made the second round - a first since 1984.

With three first-timers (Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will contest the women's final on Saturday) already in the final for the men's and women's singles final, will Norrie be able to make it four?

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 1-0.

Djokovic beat Norrie in their only previous meeting at the ATP Finals in 2021. Then, the Serb triumphed in straight sets. But this is a different setting admitted Novak. "We played indoors... only one encounter that we had. Of course different conditions, different tournament [and] environment than what it would be playing here in Wimbledon on Centre Court, semi-finals of a Slam in his country. I know what to expect if that happens, in terms of the crowd support."

