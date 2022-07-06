Novak Djokovic, the World No 3, said he never doubted his ability to recover from two sets down.

Novak Djokovic needed a pep talk in the mirror during a toilet break to keep himself on course for a fourth-straight Wimbledon title. The Serb was in a woeful position down two sets to none against Jannik Sinner and not producing his best game. But for the seventh time in his career, the 20-time Grand Slam winner overturned a two sets deficit to triumph.

Post the 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win, Djokovic said, “He was the better player for the first two sets, but I had a toilet break and a pep talk in the mirror – it’s true – sometimes these things are necessary. The toilet break was the turning point.

“There was no aggression there. It was just a pep talk, a positive talk. As negative and down you feel on yourself in those moments, it really gives you an effect.

“So that’s what I have done. I’ve done that after I lost two sets in the final of Roland Garros, and today it worked. It doesn’t always work. It’s not a guarantee it will always work.

“But I just felt like I had to change something. I was not playing well, I was not feeling well on the court, I was dominated by Sinner.

“Thankfully Grand Slams are played in best-of-five, so I had opportunity to come back.”

The World No 3 said he never doubted his ability to recover from two sets down. He had also come from two sets down at the 2021 French Open against Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round and then Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

"I always believed that I could come back. I know the experience I have could eventually prevail in these kind of situations," said six-time champion Djokovic.

"It was just a matter of momentum shift. I felt that the beginning of the third set is crucial to start well, try to break his serve early. That's what happened."

Djokovic is now on a 26-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon and hasn't lost on Centre Court since 2013 - when he lost to Andy Murray in the final. His only defeats since, against Sam Querrey and retirement against Tomas Berdych, came on Court 1.

By moving to his 11th Wimbledon semi-final, Djokovic remains in position to win his 21st major and cut down Rafael Nadal's lead as winner of most Grand Slams to one. He faces Great Britain's Cameron Norrie next, who beat David Goffin in five sets, for a place in Sunday's final.

