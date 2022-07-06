Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios moves into semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets.
London: Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets.
The world number 40 raced to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win and will tackle either Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz for a place in the final.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon 2022: 'Brick wall' Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray eye third round
On Day 3 of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic faces Thanasi Kokkinakis, Andy Murray puts his unbeaten record against John Isner on the line
Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams exits in first round, Rafael Nadal made to dig deep
On Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams was bundled out in the first round while Rafael Nadal saw his half of the draw open up further.
Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams returns as Rafael Nadal eyes next leg of Slam
Main focus on Day 2 at Wimbledon will be on Serena Williams, who faces unseeded Harmony Tan in her first singles match since an injury forced her to withdraw last year.