Sports

Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios moves into semi-finals

Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets.

Agence France-Presse July 06, 2022 22:21:36 IST
Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios moves into semi-finals

The world number 40 raced to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win. AFP

London: Nick Kyrgios reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday when the controversial Australian defeated Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets.

The world number 40 raced to a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win and will tackle either Rafael Nadal or Taylor Fritz for a place in the final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 22:21:36 IST

TAGS:

also read

Wimbledon 2022: 'Brick wall' Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray eye third round
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: 'Brick wall' Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray eye third round

On Day 3 of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic faces Thanasi Kokkinakis, Andy Murray puts his unbeaten record against John Isner on the line

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams exits in first round, Rafael Nadal made to dig deep
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams exits in first round, Rafael Nadal made to dig deep

On Day 2 of the Wimbledon Championships, Serena Williams was bundled out in the first round while Rafael Nadal saw his half of the draw open up further.

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams returns as Rafael Nadal eyes next leg of Slam
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams returns as Rafael Nadal eyes next leg of Slam

Main focus on Day 2 at Wimbledon will be on Serena Williams, who faces unseeded Harmony Tan in her first singles match since an injury forced her to withdraw last year.